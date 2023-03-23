Kuipers Peak at South Ridge will let you live the Okanagan life to its fullest

Photo: Contributed

Kuipers Peak at South Ridge puts the “elevated” in elevated living.

The boutique collection of semi-detached homes and upscale townhouses is located in the highly sought-after Upper Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna, and that alone makes the development one of the most coveted places in the city to live.

The homes in the southern area of Kelowna offer stunning, panoramic views of the city, nearby mountains and Okanagan Lake down below, and are tucked into the sides of the mountains that rise out of the Lower Mission. And that means its residents are right next to Kuipers Peak Mountain Park and in close proximity to Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. There is always a hiking path waiting to be explored, with easy access to the existing parks and pathways located throughout the community.

The homes are presented by Okanagan developer Emil Anderson Properties and constructed by Dilworth Homes, which has been building hillside homes in the Okanagan for more than 35 years. Dilworth Homes knows how to make the most of the space that is available, and that is certainly the case in Kuipers Park.

The homes feature walkouts and patios that offer stunning views, which means the outdoor living space is destined to be everyone’s favourite part of living at Kuipers Peak. Essentially, the walkouts and patios create an extended living space that will be a hub of activity for families for much of the year.

In other words, you better make sure you have a good barbecue, because it is going to get used.

There are just seven homes remaining from the first two phases, including two-bedroom-plus-flex, three- and three-bedroom-plus-den homes. They range in size from 1,928 square feet to 2,683 square feet, and prices start at $957,500.

The smart, stylish floor plans result in cozy living rooms and open kitchens, which is often where the homeowners and guests end up at the end of the night to take in the breathtaking lake views.

Kuipers Peak is the ideal location for those looking to downsize and live their lives to the fullest. CedarCreek Estate Winery is just down the road. DunnEnzies Pizza Co., which features an amazing patio, live music in the summer, a yard for the kids to play in and is pet friendly, is not far away, either. The Harvest Golf Club, a premier, 18-hole course, is only a 15-minute drive.

Living in Kuipers Peak at South Ridge gives you immediate access to the best of what the Okanagan has to offer—including the ability to lock and leave if it ever gets too chilly for your liking.

