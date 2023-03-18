West Kelowna's Shorerise development will be a 'community for everyone'

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan developer Emil Anderson Properties, in partnership with the GP2 Properties limited partnership, recently broke ground at Shorerise, a master-planned, mixed-use community that rests on the hillside of West Kelowna’s landmark Goats Peak Mountain and Gellatly areas.

Designed to complement the naturalized landscape and existing trail connections, with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains, orchards, vineyards and Okanagan Lake below, Shorerise promises to be a destination for outdoor and lifestyle enthusiasts alike, where walkability to nearby downtown Westbank and future Shorerise Village combined with an elevated hillside setting come together perfectly.

“Our vision for Shorerise is to work with the existing hillside corridors, trail network and lands affected by previous wildfires,” Emil Anderson Group of companies chair and Shorerise project partner Mike Jacobs. “We were inspired by the view and the terrain, and saw an amazing opportunity to craft a vibrant, master-planned community that all generations will be proud to call ‘home.’”

Photo: Contributed

While the first phase at Shorerise features a series of lakeview home sites ideal for custom-built homes and a collection of semi-detached homes, upcoming phases of the community also incorporate multi-family dwellings inspired by an active Okanagan lifestyle. Longer term, the development group also envisions the development of a walkable, neighbourhood village centre, complete with boutique storefronts, restaurants and provision for a school.

“Shorerise is a community for everyone,” Jacobs says. “With a diverse collection of home styles at a variety of price points, it’s designed to be an inclusive neighbourhood that encourages diversity and multi-generational family connections.”

For lifestyle enthusiasts, Shorerise is well situated off Gellatly Road at the Glenrosa overpass and offers convenient access to Westbank businesses, shopping and schools, with world-class wineries and the wonders of Gellatly Bay, including Willow Beach, Gellatly Off-Leash Dog Beach, West Kelowna Yacht Club and The Cove Resort and Spa only moments away.

For outdoor enthusiasts, a trailhead lookout pergola will soon connect to existing trails within the community and onward to Goats Peak Regional Park and Gellatly Regional Heritage Park, with Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park and Glen Canyon Regional Park within walking distance. From the front door, additional opportunities to hike, bike, golf, snowshoe, downhill and cross-country ski are all within a short drive.

In preparation for the Shorerise launch in fall 2023, site work and servicing are already underway in the first phase of the community with civil construction partner Emil Anderson Construction. Additional information about progress within the community, upcoming launch events and sales opportunities at Shorerise are available by registering on its website at Shorerise.ca.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.