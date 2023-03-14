Eldorado Resort hosting career fair on April 1 for 150 seasonal staff members

Photo: Contributed

If you have to go to work this summer, you might as well do it in one of the Okanagan’s most beautiful locations.

Eldorado Resort is once again looking for summer staff and will be holding its annual career fair on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are looking for 150 seasonal staff to join our amazing team so we can continue to create lifelong memories for our guests,” general manager Rudolf Heider says.

“What we love about our seasonal hiring is that we often bring on board the kids of our seasonal staff from many moons ago.”

That is what is great about Eldorado Resort. Not only is it located in a beautiful spot, right on Okanagan Lake, but it has a tradition of being the place to be in Kelowna every summer. It is a beehive of activity and has been that way for years. Working there is busy, but a ton of fun.

The resort has 130 rooms in two hotels and 24 villas with a variety of amenities such as a gym, health and wellness services, three pools and a roof top patio. For that part of the operation the resort is hiring bell persons, guest services agents, housekeepers, room attendants, public area attendants and pool attendants.

It also has two restaurants—Lakeside Dining and Maestro’s Mediterranean—that are in need of an employee influx for the summer rush. The resort is looking for chefs, cooks, stewards, servers, bartenders, hosts and support staff to round out the restaurant staff.

Another option for those seeking employment is the banquets team, which will really put you in the heart of the action. The banquet team is there for corporate conferences, wellness retreats and weddings.

If the water is more your thing, you can do that at Eldorado Resort as well. It is looking for dock or retail attendants who can help out at the Eldorado marina. It offers moorage, boat rentals, fuel, food and a retail store with Eldorado’s line of CREW wear.

It is a great training ground for those who want to work in an industry where happiness and hard work are priorities.

“We are looking for people that love making other people happy,” human resources director Susan van Unen says. “We are looking for people with a positive attitude and great work ethic who are willing to learn. We will make sure they learn the skills for success on the job. With orientation and training we set our seasonal staff up for success.”

Eldorado Resort is located at 3762 Lakeshore Rd. in Kelowna. Learn more about the career fair on its website.

Photo: Contributed

