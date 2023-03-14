Taste the most anticipated rosé release of the spring

Photo: Contributed

Unravel the beauty of Okanagan Rosé through CedarCreek Estate Winery's new vintage release, reflecting the pale pink promise of the coming of warm weather.

This specialty sip of spring is a true expression of their team coming together to make magic happen, a pinnacle of Okanagan lifestyle and landscape coming together.

“Our carefully timed process from vineyard to cellar has produced an exquisite balance of flavour and colour in this 2022 vintage,” explains winemaker Taylor Whelan. “Watching the colour evolve from purple to pink is as delightful to the eye as fresh flavours are on the palate.”

Farmed from Pinot vines in estate vineyards, inspiration for this refined rosé is drawn from the makers behind the creation, from vineyard to cellar, finishing in the tasting room.

