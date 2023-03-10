Road 13's latest wine collection inspired by a B.C. visionary

Photo: Contributed

John Oliver was a true visionary, always willing to put in the effort to turn his dreams into reality.

Thanks to his tireless dedication, the South Okanagan now boasts irrigation canals that allow us to grow superior fruit in our vineyards.

Oliver’s story is one of success won by sheer grit and unshakable determination. Never shy to don his overalls to get things done, Oliver was the engineer of the Okanagan Canals, an advocate for women’s rights and a champion of the working person.

Photo: Contributed John Oliver

At Road 13 Vineyards, they respect Oliver's many achievements and draw inspiration from his hard-working spirit to make their wines.

They welcome you to be inspired by Oliver's example, and remember that with hard work and dedication, we all can create something truly extraordinary.

So, let's raise a glass to John Oliver, and to the many unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make our dreams a reality.

Sure, they're winemakers, but they're farmers at heart. And you get that feeling the minute you walk through Road 13's doors or open up one of their bottles.

Farmers need perseverance and passion to do what they do and that same thing applies to the winery.

It’s a spirit forged from years of intense effort and commitment. You can tell hard work has gone into the wines Road 13 produces, and they’re not afraid to show it.

There’s real dirt on their hands and real fortitude in their spirit. That’s what drives Road 13 to make such good wine that they know real people love.

Get to know the entire John Oliver wine collection from Road 13 including:

Photo: Contributed

2020 John Oliver Syrah

Sourced from its reserve vineyard blocks, this Syrah expresses the spice from Golden Mile Bench combined with fruit-forwardness of Black Sage Bench. Fermented and aged separately in French oak barrels (45% new) for 18 months.

Photo: Contributed

2020 John Oliver Malbec

Fruit for this exceptional wine comes from the winery’s East Osoyoos vineyard block that captures the sun perfectly for ripening conditions, while retaining its acidity. Hand-harvested and hand-sorted followed by a slow fermentation for 30 days on skins before being gently pressed.

