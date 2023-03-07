Comfort Keepers elevate human spirit with care

Photo: Contributed

Good, quality and caring home care for seniors is not only helpful for the person receiving it, but it also gives their family members peace of mind.

As we age, many of us find we may not be able to do everything we once could but we want to stay in our homes and continue to enjoy the quality of life afforded us by the familiar surroundings we have grown to love.

Comfort Keepers recognizes this and is there to provide the highest level of interactive seniors’ home care.

The organization, with offices across the country, has a Kelowna office that serves both the Okanagan and the Shuswap.

Operated by Nadina Hadzi-Wiens, a veteran nurse with more than 23 years of experience, Comfort Keepers provides a wide range of care services for seniors, that help their mental, physical, nutritional and practical needs.

Mind

Creativity is not in short supply when it comes to cognitive help. Comfort Keepers care aides interact with their clients, talking, teaching, playing board games and helping with a senior’s hobby and providing social care for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

According to Hadzi-Wiens, helping clients continue to do what they love is critical in proving for their well-being in later years.

Body

As we age muscle tone, flexibility, balance and range of motion are all invaluable but can deteriorate. Comfort Keepers staff help their clients find a safe level of exercise that works best for their health. Taking clients for walks, helping them exercise and making it fun at the same time helps both the client’s physical and mental acuities. Care aides also help with personal hygiene, bathing and numerous other personal care tasks, as well as taking them to a doctor's appointment and making sure they stay on medication regimes.

Nutrition

Comfort Keepers can prepare, or help the senior prepare, healthy nutritional meals that not only keep them nourished but also helps keep their minds active, all with a watchful and well-trained eye on the dangers found in a kitchen.

Care aides can also help with grocery shopping and perception pick-ups.

Safety

We can all find ways to make our homes safer. Comfort Keepers care aides will help point out potential fall hazards, can recommend safety equipment, move appliances and tools to easier-to-reach places and help with cleaning to make sure their clients avoid the pitfalls many face living on their own and getting older.

Comfort Keepers offers personal emergency response systems, fall detectors and other devices to help keep clients safe.

“For me, it’s all about a continuity of care,” says Hadzi-Wiens. “We want to elevate the human spirit. It really matters.”

As an experienced nurse for many years, she saw firsthand that people need a reason to live and providing support for those who continue living in their own homes in later life can give many seniors that reason.

Whether it is a quiet time talking, playing a board game, going for a walk or out to an event, helping seniors live at the pace and comfort level they desire is important to Hadzi-Wiens.

“We don’t talk about clients, we involve them,” she says.

And it is not just the clients who benefit from Comfort Keeper's high level of care.

The Kelowna office has a unique online family portal where information about each visit is posted so loved ones with access can see how their family member is doing. With one central repository for regular information updates, all family members with access can get the same information at the same time no matter how far away they live, keeping everyone on the same page and avoiding the risk of misunderstanding something or the need to seek out the caregiver for the latest information.

Hadzi-Wiens said it is always good to work not only with the clients themselves but also with family members to provide the best possible care for their loved ones.

She said a typical visit lasts three to four hours and can include getting clients ready for appointments before taking them there.

Comfort Keepers care aides are all licenced, trained and experienced, their vehicles are fully insured to transport clients and it operates from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm and provides respite services as well.

To get started, go to Comfort Keepers at www.comfortkeepers.com or call its Kelowna office (1789 Harvey Avenue, Suite 209) at 778 214-2464.

You can do a quick self-assessment to begin to understand your, or your loved one’s, needs and can arrange an in-home assessment to determine the best ways that Comfort Keepers can help.