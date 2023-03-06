Luxury townhomes with stunning views

Photo: Contributed

It’s often said the three most important things in real estate are location, location location.

And the Ledge at the Rise development in Vernon has all three covered.

Offering amazing views from the 91 luxury townhomes planned for the development, the close proximity to recreation and amenities, such as shopping, golf, skiing, the beach and wineries, makes Ledge at the Rise a highly desirable place to live.

Built by Aldebaran Homes, which specializes in quality multi-family developments, the homes at the Ledge offer residents luxury modern contemporary architecture, large covered decks, double garages and live-in comforts such as six-inch concrete walls between units to minimize sound transfer and fire rating, quartz countertops in the kitchen and ensuite bathroom, custom wood cabinets, nine to 11-foot ceilings on the main floor, standard central air conditioning and high-efficiency water heaters and natural gas furnaces.

“The luxury of the product and the high quality is very impressive,” says Kristina Hoover, sales and marketing manager of Aldebaran Homes.

“This project really is special.”

Aldebaran, which has 30 years of experience developing multi-family residential projects, has built other popular developments in the Vernon area, including Infinity, The Vue at the Ridges on Middleton Mountain overlooking Kalamalka Lake and Emerald Views at the Ridges on Middleton Mountain, as well as Cantle at Predator Ridge.

The one- to four-bedroom, three-storey walk-up and bungalow walk-out townhomes at the Ledge sit just below the Rise golf course and overlook Okanagan Lake.

There are four stunning townhome designs, featuring floor plans that range from 1,767 square feet to 2,436 square feet, to choose from and according to Hoover, the location is the perfect spot for both a vacation home and a year-round home and are also perfect for downsizers.

Short-term rentals are not allowed but long-term rentals are, so the townhomes also are perfect as investment properties. The townhome at Ledge at the Rise start in the high $600,000s.

Phase 1 of the planned four to five-phase development sold out quickly and Phases 2 and 3 of the development are currently selling.

A show home is open on-site on weekends between noon and 4 p.m. and also by appointment.

To learn more, go to ledgeattherise.com.