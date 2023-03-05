Brentwood College School sets global standard for transformative learning for life

Photo: Brentwood College School Prospective students are drawn to the school's innovative approach and university prep programs.

As parents, we strive to ensure our children have access to the best resources and opportunities. But what if selecting the right secondary school was ultimately based on your child's choice?

Student choice is a unique facet of the culture at Brentwood College School, serves as a deciding factor in who attends, and acts as the cornerstone of its philosophy: “Where students choose to be.” This strategy creates a supportive community of students from more than 50 countries who gain the independence and skills to succeed in the post-secondary world.

A Brentwood education presents a comprehensive approach, with an unyielding dedication to prepare students academically while also meeting their social and emotional needs, helping them become well-rounded adults.

Founded in 1923, Brentwood College School has worked diligently to position itself as a leading-edge institute of international significance, with a globally minded outlook that others look to for knowledge and best practices.

As a progressive co-educational boarding school for Grades 8 to 12, prospective students are drawn to the school's innovative approach and university prep programs, alongside the positive learning environment and breathtaking setting, with impressive ocean views and immediate access to nature.

A location that inspires learning

Photo: Brentwood College School The school incorporates rich outdoor learning experiences that harness its idyllic surroundings.

Sheltered on the pristine Vancouver Island coastline, Brentwood's impressive 90-acre oceanfront campus is located in Mill Bay. Its stunning location matches its international reputation and educational profile as one of the best boarding schools in Canada—and the world.

The school embeds exceptional learning opportunities that take full advantage of its breathtaking natural venue, incorporating rich outdoor experiences to help produce broad-minded individuals.

“Our location builds on our mission of expanding hearts and minds,” says Crystal Harvey, associate director of admissions. “When we look at developing kids and fostering growth and wellness, we want our graduates to leave the campus with that mindset.

“Access to the beachfront enhances our biology program. They get to experience whale watching first-hand and can observe seals, blue herons and other wild animals right off the Brentwood docks. We connect with the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans around neighbouring salmon spawning streams to enhance hands-on student learning and a sense of land stewardship.

“The surrounding forested lands provide an opportunity for students to examine resource management and take a deep dive into studying ecosystems. It’s experiential learning within our backyard without having to plan a field trip—it can just happen.”

Collaborative and varied workspace

Brentwood architecture and facility design provides students and teachers with the space to move from traditional, siloed classrooms into break-out work spaces, which better facilitate student-centred learning.

“Within our transformational place of learning, we look at the opportunity for students to gain knowledge from each other and from their shared experiences,” explains Harvey. “It is of great value for students to collaborate in workspaces where they can have conversations, share ideas, challenge each other and grow.”

Unmatched facilities

Photo: Brentwood College School The impressive 60,000 square-foot Eldon and Anne Foote Athletic Centre.

West Coast modern architecture supports Brentwood’s progressive education model. Its new flagship academics building, The Centre for Innovation and Learning (set for completion in September 2024), features next-level design modelled after research into world-leading university campuses.

“The new academics building is about meeting the combined challenge posed by disruptive technology, changing parenting styles, and unprecedented global competition,” reveals Harvey. “It will provide opportunity for mentorship, growth, and development, and foster a learning community versus a traditional classroom space.”

The most recent campus asset to be completed prior to the current project is the world-class 60,000 square-foot Eldon and Anne Foote Athletic Centre, which takes a “whole person” approach to learning a sport, also fostering a lifelong commitment to fitness and wellness. That same holistic philosophy permeates every aspect of the Brentwood experience and is concretely expressed in the balanced timetable that gives their proprietary Tripartite Program of academics, athletics and arts clear structure each day.

“The space supports our competitive and non-competitive athletic programs, while the T. Gil Bunch Centre for the Performing Arts includes the 431-seat George Killy Theatre—with an impressive professional stage,” says Harvey.

"Both centres are built and maintained at a level of professionalism that gives students value and that feeling of importance for whatever they're working towards."

When students participate in overall wellness activities, a craving for healthy food is more prevalent. "The oceanfront dining hall (Art and Mary Jane Crooks Hall), with award-winning head chef Morgan Milward, brings our community and Brentwood family together over meals."

Harvey reflects on the campus facilities and strategic planning moving forward.

"Our buildings look out towards the ocean and the world beyond, rather than inward, on ourselves. I think that connects back to our motto: De Manu In Manum (from hand to hand). We pass the torch, looking beyond ourselves and toward what we can give to others."

For more information, visit brentwood.ca/info.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.