Moments for Mamas Photography focuses on authenticity during sunset shoots

Katy Stewart does family photography differently.

The Summerland resident, who created Moments for Mamas Photography three years ago, is not looking for that perfectly choreographed picture, the one you would traditionally find mounted over the fireplace.

No, Stewart is all about capturing the truth. The real family. The photo that isn’t perfect—but ends up being exactly that. Her photography is all about capturing families authentically and poetically.

“I focus more on storytelling,” Stewart says. “It's not about saying cheese and smiling and looking at me. It’s the complete opposite.”

Moments for Mamas Photography focuses primarily on family, maternity and family centred newborn sessions. Stewart is hands-on when it comes to styling, offering more than 60 dresses for women to choose from, as well as a full line of children’s clothing.

For clients who choose not to utilize the complimentary client closet, Stewart educates her clients on what pieces photograph best with her editing style based on colour, movement, textures and accessories. She sends them direct links to reputable vendors so families can shop and feel confident showing up to their session.

Once everyone is looking their best, it’s time to begin the organic journey. Stewart wants at least an hour together, and most of the shoots, which are done at “hidden gems of locations,” are done around sunset until there is no more light to use.

“I perform best with family chaos and emotion,” Stewart says. “So during our time together … I encourage kids to be kids, and my main goal is to really feel the personality of each family through their gallery. So I ask myself: Do these images feel true? Are these real moments, not just pretty moments?

“It’s a whole experience where I hope the families allow the deepest parts of them to unfold and take up space and be documented without pretence or concern for perfection and then connecting on a deeper level. It really is a whole other branch of photography.”

Stewart puts her clients at so much ease that she has been told by moms that their photoshoots felt almost therapeutic. Some have even informed her that their family bond was strengthened by using Moments for Mamas Photography.

Stewart is based in Summerland but has a mobile business licence that allows her to work throughout the Okanagan. She has only a few appointments remaining in 2023.

“I’ve had older moms, I’ve had younger moms, I’ve had single moms, and they know the importance of the way I photograph,” Stewart says. “And they so desperately want to be seen and heard in that way.”

So if your family ends up in the river slinging mud at one another, that’s OK. It’s happened before. Just go with the flow.

“Imagine your child finds a photo of your family in a drawer 30 years from now,” Stewart says. “What do you hope they remember looking at that photo? It’s not just about having something beautiful to frame on the wall for now or that perfect Christmas card photo.

“It’s about entering a mindset of future thinking and presence thinking, and what it is you hope to remember rather than thinking about performing well.”

If those feelings resonate with you, Stewart would be honoured if you joined her under the sunset. Learn more about Moments for Mamas Photography on its website here.

