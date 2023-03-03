Liquidity Wines introduces its new Rosé of Pinot Noir

Photo: Contributed

“Think pink. But don't wear it,” said famed designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Now you can think pink and fill your glass with it with Liquidity Wines 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir.

A splash of pink and a dash of daring are sure to make this one-of-a-kind wine the most stylish sip in town. Spring is around the corner, so join the waitlist now and get ready to see the world through rosé glasses.

Photo: Contributed

The 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir is Liquidity's Wines first certified organic wine and you can get it by joining the waitlist for one of this spring's most anticipated wine releases.

Bursting with aromas of tangelo, white nectarine and pink grapefruit, the 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir shines like a bright summer day. Beautiful texture and minerality from our concrete tulip fermenters is perfectly balanced with juicy acidity, and notes of delicate citrusy florals round out the experience.

Photo: Contributed

Grown and picked specifically for Rosé, the Pinot Noir for this wine comes from Liquidity's estate vineyards in Oliver. The block was hand-picked in two separate picks, each capturing a unique, rose-esque flavour profile.

According to the winemaker, the fruit was meticulously hand-sorted and gently whole cluster pressed. A small amount of skin contact time allowed for the extraction of the beautiful peachy pink hues, and fermentation vessels were picked to match the flavour profile of each pressload. Stainless steel (70%) emphasized the crisp, citrus-driven aromatics; while, concrete tulip (30%) brings texture and minerality to the palate.

A perfect pairing with a watermelon and feta salad, salmon sashimi and vibing to "Floors" by Abhi The Nomad.

Based in Okanagan Falls, the heart of Wine Country, Liquidity offers an artisan approach to winemaking, taking you on a journey of the senses that captures the art of winemaking from grape to glass in a stunning space with incredible views.

To find out more, visit the Liquidity Wines website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.