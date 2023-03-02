Highstreet now booking viewings for West Kelowna’s newest rentals

Photo: Contributed

Ready to make the move into a home you’ll love? Westbrook, a brand-new rental community at 1520 Westside Rd., is now booking viewings and accepting applications for mid-May move-ins.

Located off the first exit after the bridge heading into West Kelowna, Westbrook is a convenient short drive from downtown Kelowna. These studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are situated perfectly for you to experience the best the Central Okanagan has to offer.

Each rental home boasts nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, in-suite laundry and a balcony. Once completed, Westbrook will have options for underground and surface parking, community gardens, community lounge, fitness centre, and basketball and pickleball courts. Pet owners, rejoice: Westbrook is also pet-friendly, with restrictions.

Westbrook is developed, built and managed by Highstreet, a Kelowna-based company with a focus on sustainability. In addition to its modern design and convenient amenities, Westbrook is built to step 4 of the BC Energy Step Code, making it net-zero energy ready. Westbrook is a Carbon-free Home and is built with Quality Inside, meaning the quality finishes in your home go beyond quartz countertops and soft-close cabinetry; you will experience comfort, pride and no carbon emissions.

Moreover, Highstreet has a people-first mindset, putting emphasis on reliability, responsiveness and relationships to create a community where you are guaranteed to feel good and live right.

“We hold ourselves accountable to our tenants, known as community members, by promising the Highstreet experience,” Westbrook community leader Nancy Sommerfeld says. “We guarantee responses within 48 hours, year-round events and opportunities for community connections.”

In addition to on-site staff, a managed community Facebook group and monthly newsletters to keep people in-the-know, community members will also be covered by Highstreet’s Live Right Guarantee, a community member assistance program to provide support to those in good standing during times of great need.

“Community is about the lasting relationship you make at the places you live, and at Highstreet we pride ourselves on building communities that go beyond the walls of your home,” Sommerfeld says. “As a community member, if you go through an unexpected life experience, we want to be there with you to help you through.”

Applications are now open for Westbrook. The first building is set for occupancy for May 15, 2023. You can also book now for model suite viewings, which begin in March. Highstreet invites anyone to apply early so they don’t miss out on their preferred home.

