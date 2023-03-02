Do not stop being there for your child as they move to middle school

Photo: Taylor Flowe, Unsplash

Being closely involved in your child’s education does not end when they head off to middle school.

Yes, gone are the days of only one classroom and one teacher; the nurturing environment may be a thing of the past. Students need to be more independent and self-sufficient when they leave their elementary school.

“Built-in structures go away in middle school,” Sylvan Learning of Kelowna’s Louise Taverner says. “Often every teacher in middle school has different rules for organization and handing in work. Trying to adapt from one system to several can be overwhelming for many of these students.”

Although we expect a great deal from our children when they enter into middle school, they do need as much guidance from us. A big part of this reason is related to student time management and organization. During middle school these skills become critical for “survival,” especially at the start. Being able to be organized with time and class activities will help set students up for success. Once a student develops the necessary skills, they’ll be more confident within themselves as well as feeling comfortable in their classrooms.

This is where parental involvement is key, to help with this transition and building necessary skills—not only guiding students in being organized but ensuring that they have the necessary understanding and skills in math and reading. Combining these areas will be a guarantee for success.

It’s a very good idea to prepare your child by setting up an agenda for them to use, either paper or virtual. They should rely on using this on a daily basis. Help your child with planning through encouragement, keeping the lines of communication going between you and them.

It’s a good idea to set at least an hour a day at home for your child to complete assignments and review their school work. Try to make this time consistent so they know at a certain hour they will be working on school study. Help your child to organize their binder, and stay on top of it.

Also keep lines of communication open with the school. Know when there are parent and teacher conferences, and try to keep on top of other events in school. It is a good idea to know all of your child’s teachers’ names and know what topics are being covered through the course of the year.

Help your child to build their own communication skills to advocate for themselves. They will be one of many students that teachers have; it would be a strength for them to advocate for themselves. If they didn’t get their question answered in class, wait at the end and approach their teacher then. Not sure of a project assignment? Encourage your child to ask the teacher for more clarification in or outside class. If your child has not completed all their assignments, have them speak to the teacher and explain why.

Here are a few other tips to get your child ready for middle school:

• Sit down with your child to set expectations and prepare them for what’s coming: “School is going to get more challenging this year. Let’s talk about what to expect and how you’re going to handle it.”

• Tour the school before the start of the year. If your school district is open and the middle school offers an open house, take advantage to make the transition less overwhelming.

Continued encouragement goes a long way, so be sure to review the successes as well as the concerns. Parents need to be on the sidelines during middle school instead of in the game. This is how independence is gained for your child. You will set them up for success as they approach high school.

These are just a few suggestions to help your child as they transition to middle school. More help can always be found at Sylvan Learning of Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.