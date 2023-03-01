Bekins Kelowna has a new name: Bighorn Moving and Storage

Photo: Contributed

A local moving company is getting a new name and look. Bighorn Moving and Storage, whose team has been operating in the Okanagan for the last eight years as Bekins Kelowna, announced the change for the beginning of March.

The new name is a step toward the future of the company, which aims to continue to provide the best service possible while fostering a culture of collaboration and trust.

“We stand for making moving easy and stress-free, and having this new brand allows us to do that,” Bighorn Moving and Storage president Nathan Miller says. “We control all of our systems. This change allows us to elevate the level of service that we can provide to our customers. It’s an opportunity to continue to grow through collaboration, innovation and trust.”

Same great services

While the name has changed, Miller stresses the services, friendly faces and quality of service remain the same. Bighorn Moving and Storage specializes in:

• Residential moving

• Office moving

• Long distance moving

• Piano moving

• Packing service

• Packing supplies

• Storage services

What sets Bighorn apart

Working with Bighorn means working with people who take pride in their work and are happy to work collaboratively to provide the best service possible. Built on three pillars—reliability, responsiveness, and relationships—the movers make it a personal mission to provide the best service possible.

The company culture is based on support for each other and starts at the very top. Miller, who has been working in the moving and storage business for 25 years, is fuelled by a drive for the industry and lifting up his team.

“I’m a passionate, energetic personality, and wherever I put that I give it my all,” he says. “I’ve always enjoyed the industry and the customers. It’s fast-paced.

“The reason I do this is for others. It’s about the staff, the culture and the teams. I enjoy seeing people succeed. I want to set them up for success. I’m there to support and mentor. That’s what keeps me going, the smiles on everybody’s faces.”

Like a sheep scaling a cliff, Bighorn Moving and Storage brings agility, strength and care to every job. Up and down stairs, backward down a ramp, sideways through a narrow hallway—if it can be done, the Bighorn team will do it with care and precision. Bighorn makes moving easy. Built on reliability, responsiveness, and relationships, the Bighorn team has built a reputation for extraordinary customer service across the Okanagan and beyond.

