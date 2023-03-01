GreenTree Programs seeking employees with balanced lives and plenty of compassion

Contributed

Jesse Van Grunbaum is looking for people who are not going to burn both ends of the candle for his company.

Yes, he wants people who are committed to providing a level of care that goes above and beyond, but he does not want people taking their work home with them.

GreenTree Community Inclusion Programs is all about people—and that includes those who are working.

“We are people first. And that means our staff and people who we are serving,” Van Grunbaum says. “In order for us to be successful, it means our staff need to be successful, and they need to be happy with their employment. And we make it our mission to make sure not only is the person served happy, but our team as well.”

GreenTree Community Inclusion Programs specializes in complex medical needs and the transition from youth to adulthood. It offers both short- and long-term services for all ages. The people GreenTree helps require 24-hour care, and with this many hours it can offer a flexible work schedule.

“The ideal candidate is someone that can find balance in their own life,” Van Grunbaum says. “These are people who are going to be most successful. We often find that caregivers generally give too much of themselves and they burn out.

“So the ones that have an appropriate level of balance in their own life can really produce great quality caregivers and people that have longevity in this industry of providing supports for other individuals.”

GreenTree does things a bit different. It will often hire people before it needs them, because it wants to make sure it is hiring the right person. GreenTree is looking for those with compassion, balance, work ethic and a commitment to better themselves and better the program.

Potential employees should have a human service worker diploma, caregiver certificate or adequate experience in the industry.

“When someone comes to us with no experience, we provide up to 100 hours of paid training,” Van Grunbaum says. “So that way they’re being trained specifically for a person in care. The training is directly catered to the individual who is needing a service.”

Another aspect that sets GreenTree apart is its scheduling flexibility. It offers night, day and eight-hour shifts, and, depending on the situation, 24-hour shifts. People can work two days a week and still be full-time employees, working 38-48 hours straight but with rest and sleep part of the equation.

No matter when you work, Van Grunbaum just wants you to love coming to work. Do not come to GreenTree Community Inclusion Programs if you are looking for just a paycheque. You must have the passion to make people’s lives better.

“Everyone that works for me is so passionate about what they do,” Van Grunbaum says. “It’s an overwhelming feeling of goodness just knowing that everyone who works for you is passionate about coming to work and providing for others. It’s huge. It’s what every employer wants.”

Photo: Instagram GreenTree Community Inclusion Programs founder and co-CEO Jesse Van Grunbaum, right, puts his company's focus on people—both his employees and those they service.

