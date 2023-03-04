Wilden's award winning, net-zero energy home

Photo: Contributed The Wilden Living Lab Next Generation home in Kelowna.

You can see the "Next Generation" home today in Kelowna. Don’t wait too long, as it will only be open to the public until May 18.

Fresh off its four awards at the recent Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence gala in Kelowna, the Wilden Living Lab project features three research homes in Wilden, Kelowna’s largest master-planned community. An ongoing partnership between Wilden, the University of British Columbia Okanagan, Okanagan College, AuthenTech Homes and FortisBC, the Wilden Living Lab took lessons learned from two previous homes built in 2017 and incorporated them into the construction of a net-zero home, which was completed in the fall 2022.

“The goal was to challenge ourselves to build the most energy-efficient home that we could, to compare how new and emerging technologies could translate into greater efficiency and ultimately cost savings for homeowners,” said Scott Tyerman of AuthenTech Homes.

“With the Next Generation home, we hope to push the building envelope and energy efficiency as far as we can with locally sourced product and workmanship.”

Photo: Contributed The Next Generation home is equipped with sensors to measure its energy efficiency.

The 3,905-square-foot house was built to a net-zero energy level, featuring solar panels, a multi-source clean energy system for heating, cooling and hot water, and many other innovations. Net zero means it is built to Step 5 of the province’s Energy Step Code, exceeding the currently mandatory Step 3, and producing as much, or more, energy as the household needs.

According to the modeling, the Next Generation home does just that— it generates more energy than it uses.

The research team of the Green Construction Research and Training Centre at UBC Okanagan has installed sensors all over the house to monitor how the different components perform in a real-life setting. Just like the first two homes, the Next Generation home will be sold to a family that agrees to the monitoring of their energy use.

With the second research home, the "Home of Tomorrow," the partners brought carbon emissions down by 99.6% compared to a conventional build. However, the technology used was still so expensive, the extra investment was calculated to take more than 40 years to return.

The next home had to be even more energy efficient in order to make the investment work better for the buyer.

Wilden CEO Karin Eger-Blenk says the biggest lesson learned from the first two homes was the importance of the building’s envelope. Comparing it to a winter jacket, she said if it’s cold outside, putting on a winter coat is good but it needs to be buttoned up. It’s the same with a building. If the envelope is tight, energy efficiency goes way up.

That’s why it is important to bring all parties involved in building construction together early in the process so all aspects of the building can be planned together to make sure the envelope is as tight as possible.

As a result of this learning process, the Next Generation home beats everything built by AuthenTech Homes and Wilden so far in terms of air tightness and envelope performance. Together with FortisBC and UBCO, the builder and developer will share their learnings and research results with the public on an ongoing basis, while the house is tested down to the details.

“The Next Generation home will be open for visitors until May 18th, 2023” said Wilden marketing manager Johanna Macheledt. “FortisBC has set up interactive displays in the home that help understand the elements of a net-zero home in an experiential way.”

“We, as a developer, want to be at the forefront of sustainable home building,” said Macheledt. “We feel, why wait for 2032, when Step 5 of the BC Energy Step Code will become mandatory, when we have the technology now?”

The house, located at 215 Echo Ridge Drive in Kelowna is open to the public daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and is closed on Fridays. No appointment is necessary and staff are on hand to answer questions about the house and the technology used.

For more information and to visit an award-winning net-zero home, go to Wilden Living Lab.

Photo: Contributed The Wilden Living Lab Next Generation home received four Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence last month.

