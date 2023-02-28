Get ready to be taken out of your comfort zone at SpinCo in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Ready to get your sweat on? Those looking for a fun, new fitness option in Penticton will be excited to hear about the brand new spin studio that will be opening its doors this weekend.

Spin has become an increasingly popular form of exercise over the past few years, but the great workout it offers is only part of the reason why Forrest Cooper decided to open a spin studio in his hometown.

“SpinCo is a beat-based, full-body workout,” Cooper says. “Our classes are 50 minute, full-body workouts designed to energize the mind and feed the soul. We work together, as one team, one bike.

“The biggest reason to open SpinCo in Penticton was for the community that it builds. I have been a part of several different spin studios, and I just can’t get enough of it. The energy, the people and the killer workout you get is unmatched by any other. I can't wait to share that with Penticton, the city that I was born and grew up in.”

Many avid “spinners” will attest that it isn’t just the exercise that keeps them coming back. It’s also about the positive impact on mindset and the sense of community and accomplishment that it offers.

“It is our mission to empower and inspire our community. We are in the business of revolutionizing lives and know that our work is never done,” Cooper says. “We believe that strength comes from within but that we are stronger as one. Our aim is to infuse our community with a positive, never-quit attitude, which reaches far beyond the doors of our studios. This is our culture. We believe in it. We live it. We breathe it. It’s who we are.”

Photo: Contributed

Whether you’re an experienced spinner or you’ve never sat on a bike before, all are welcome. If you haven’t tried a spin class before and you’re nervous to get started you’re not alone?, but getting out of your comfort zone is all part of the process.

“It’s so nerve wracking, and it will definitely kick you in the butt your first time, but that is all a part of your own personal growth. We want to push you outside of your comfort zone and challenge both your mind and body,” Cooper says. “We also have an incredible team that will walk you through everything that you need to know from how to set up your bike, how to position yourself on the bike and how to ride.

“All of our classes are designed to be ridden by both the expert rider and the first timer. As our studio gets up and running we will be offering some SpinCo 101 classes for those that would like to learn to ride in a much more in-depth setting.”

SpinCo Penticton will open this Saturday (March 4). There will be morning classes followed by an open house where people can stop by, see the space, learn more about spin and even try out the bikes.

For its opening week, SpinCo Penticton will be offering free community classes, which people can sign up by ordering a free community ride pass on the SpinCo website or app and applying it to their booked class. After that, booking for classes goes live at 1 p.m. every Monday for the following weeks schedule

Pre-sale passes for SpinCo Penticton are also currently available at a discounted rate. These discounts won’t last forever, so if you’re interested, make sure to check them out on the website or through the SpinCo app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

There are also “energy exchange” opportunities available for those who would like to receive a membership in exchange for a weekly shift working at the studio. Those who are interested can send resumes to [email protected].

Check back on the website or app for the SpinCo Penticton schedule, and follow SpinCo Penticton on Instagram for more updates.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.