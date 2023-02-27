Attainable Housing Development Society aims to fill gap with two ongoing projects

Photo: Contributed Salmon Arm Residences will feature 21 condominiums.

In the midst of a major housing crisis, non-profit organization Attainable Housing Development Society is filling the gap by developing and delivering exactly that. Attainable housing is essential for communities, economic development and community sustainability.

Recognizing there is a demographic shift and an increasing need for more housing units, AHDS produces housing through collaboration with all levels of government, municipalities, community housing sectors, service organizations and other non-profit societies. It also works with employers to assist with workforce housing.

There is no single cause for the housing crisis and no single solution, but by working collaboratively with other non-profit organizations and communities, AHDS is helping make a difference.

Most importantly, AHDS’s goal is to restore accessibility, providing people from all walks of life an opportunity for attainable housing, now and for future generations to come, so they too will be able to acquire accessible housing.

AHDS is the catalyst in “filling the gap,” with an approach to the housing supply demand done differently. By providing accessible housing, it contributes to the economic benefits, growth and well-being of Interior communities.

The AHDS team has almost 100 years of experience in the housing industry, and it understands what works and what doesn’t. The team members are passionate about making a positive impact and a sustainable contribution to the long-term survival of communities.

AHDS offers services that guide and assist organizations through the entire project, including pre-development, capitalization, development, construction management, occupancy and maintenance. It is proactive in its planning and is a hands-on manager on all projects ranging from those that are straightforward to complex, multi-stakeholder partnerships.

Current projects include:

Shuswap Lions Manor

AHDS is responding to a demand for seniors housing in the region that is safe, energy efficient and cost-effective for the members of the Sorrento community. Some seniors need affordable housing to live and grow in a healthy, supportive environment, and AHDS has teamed up with Sorrento & District Housing Society as well as Sorrento Lions Club to make it happen.

The new project is an expansion of the existing Shuswap Lions Manor campus and is currently in the preliminary design phase. It will feature 32 to 38 living units—a mix of one- and two-bedroom seniors' apartments—and is designed for aging in place. The focus is keeping families in the community, and the development will add much-needed economic benefits to the area.

Salmon Arm Residences

AHDS is working hard to assist communities in becoming age-friendly, developing attractive and attainable accommodations for mature residents. Whether a community attracts new, older residents or retains and supports those already in the community, the age diverse population urgently needs attainable and accessible housing in a variety of forms.

Salmon Arm Residences has been designed to provide just that. It will be independent living with universal mobility and aging in place. The residence will have no stairs, an open concept and 21 units for those age 55 and over. It will consist of affordable one- to four-bedroom apartments. It will be in an excellent location, surrounded by the vibrant community of Salmon Arm, which offers all amenities and activities that will support comfortable and convenient independent living.

For more information, contact the society's office at 250-314-6783.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.