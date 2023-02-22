Locally owned Stone Brothers offers many advantages when it comes to countertops

Photo: Contributed

Hamed Ghannad and Ron Ghasemi had no trouble coming up with a name for their kitchen countertops business.

Stone Brothers made perfect sense, because they treat each and every one of their customers like family.

“We want to basically be everybody’s brother and help them out,” Ghannad says.

The Kelowna company is 100% locally owned and serves the immediate area, which means it is always nearby and ready to work. When the Stone Brothers say they are going to be at your house at a certain time, that is when they will arrive.

“We haven’t missed a date,” Ghannad says. “I know lots of people have these problems with companies that promise them they will come on a certain date and they are often late. We have never missed a date.”

Stone Brothers will also treat you like family when it comes to the bill. The company has little overhead, which means it is able to pass on the savings to its customers. The thought of getting rid of those laminate countertops may seem like a scary proposition during these frightful economic times, but Stone Brothers will make the whole process a wonderful experience.

Quartz is the top countertop choice these days for a variety of reasons, including look, cost and convenience. It does not have to be resealed like granite, and once you put it on it is there to stay. It will give your home a luxurious look and add plenty of value to your home as well.

Stone Brothers also specializes in backsplashes. Ghannad, Ghasemi and the rest of the team will find the perfect complement to your countertop to make it look elegant and timeless. They will do both jobs at the same time as well, cutting down on the amount of time required to get your kitchen or bathroom looking fabulous.

Add it all up, and it is no wonder Stone Brothers get nothing but five-star Google reviews. The passion, professionalism and service they deliver are evident through their customers’ words. They take immense pride in their work, have flexible work schedules and will always take care of their customers' needs. No matter the budget, they will make it work.

Stone Brothers is even offering two deals for Castanet readers who are looking to refresh their spaces in time for spring. The company will install a new quartz bathroom countertop—up to five feet long—and a sink for just $600. It will also take 10% off any other quartz countertop and installation. This offer will not be applied to the $600 bathroom countertop deal. The offers end on March 31, 2023.

