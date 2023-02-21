Now's the time to explore your senior living options

Photo: Contributed

When Shirley and her husband decided to move to Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence in Vernon, they weren’t quite sure how they would settle in.

But they were pleasantly surprised by how their story unfolded.

“Carrington Place has been wonderful for me, my husband, plus our little dog,” Shirley says “As soon as we moved in, we were welcomed, and it really did feel like home. The meals are great and if there is something you are not fussy about, you have an à la carte menu.”

As society continues to shift back to pre-pandemic norms, older adults who have delayed a decision to downsize or seek a living arrangement that provides more freedom from the responsibilities of home ownership have begun to consider their options again.

There is no denying that for many, the prospect of less time and energy spent on home and property maintenance and more opportunities to socialize, pursue interests, travel, or try something new have endured, if not increased because of the past years.

A key benefit of life in a retirement residence is having consistent access to staff who are devoted to helping seniors live worry-free.

“Great staff. They take the time to get to know every client, as well as the people visiting them,” says Michael.

Lianne agrees.

“The staff have been wonderful with my parents, especially with my mom since my dad passed away,” she says.

Chartwell Carrington Place is an established retirement residence in Vernon boasting picturesque views, a friendly community atmosphere and a wide range of support options.

It is well known for its spacious suites, variety of on-site amenities and great local amenities nearby. Additionally, the retirement community offers both independent living and assisted living lifestyles, with services personalized to the individual.

“I have been a resident since August 2019 and am very happy with the staff, food, and location,” says resident Ted.

“I found cooking, looking after my home, lonely nights and not eating wisely were not good for me, so decided to simplify my life. I was also able to bring my pet cat. This was a very good move for me.”

“This is the best place in the world for a senior who needs to have a good laugh, good food, good company, and good leadership,” adds Ruth.

Ready to explore the lifestyle at Chartwell Carrington Place? Don’t delay—ask about its limited-time offer today by calling 236-600-5985 or visiting chartwell.com.

