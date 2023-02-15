Summer Crew 2.0 is looking for new and emerging content creators in BC and Alberta

Photo: Jessica Zais Rylan Kinnin (left) and Robb O'Day (right), Summer Crew 2022 alum.

It’s time to go live and bring your community’s unique stories to life this summer by livestreaming on TELUS Optik TV and STORYHIVE’s online platforms.

If you’re a new or emerging content creator, the opportunity for your crew of two to kickstart your online presence and livestream your community is here. Through the 2023 TELUS STORYHIVE Summer Crew 2.0 program, you could be the face of your own show, hosting and interviewing, and driving your online presence. No experience is required.

If you and a friend/co-creator live in Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon or any other eligible B.C. or Alberta community, apply together for the chance to be one of 14 crews from different regions to participate in an intensive 14-week program. You can also apply individually and STORYHIVE will pair you up with another content creator.

If you’re selected, your crew will receive microgrants, equipment as well as training to develop your interview skills and gain real-world experience with livestreaming technology.

New this year, STORYHIVE is supplying teams with robust video editing software and access to a portal from which creators can edit their content.

This concentrated creative process gives you the chance to showcase your passion for your community through storytelling and reporting, just as it did for STORYHIVE 2022 Summer Crew alumni Robb O’Day and Rylan Kinnin, both freshly armed with experience in entertainment, podcasting and hosting.

“I really wanted to push myself as a content creator, and with Rylan by my side, we would do anything we put our minds to,” shares O’Day, when asked about his motivation to apply for the program. “We tend to focus on the arts community in our region, trying to help the hidden talent here in the Okanagan.”

Both O’Day and Kinnin share that the experience with STORYHIVE Summer Crew 2022 has made an incredible impact in their lives and careers. Kinnin says, “It’s been a journey and a half! Having the funding and support to express a large new direction of creative ideas and thinking has significantly helped shape and support our passion for community engagement.”

O’Day couldn’t agree more. “STORYHIVE has changed my life in so many ways, I don’t honestly know where to begin. My biggest takeaway from the program is that you can really achieve anything you put your mind to. STORYHIVE gave me the opportunity to make some change, whether it be small, in our region and help many aspiring artists show their work to a larger audience.”

O’Day and Kinnin were the duo that made up Kelowna, Crew 7 from last year and worked together to create the in-depth series, Unique Minds of the Okanagan. Kinnin says his and O’Day’s main goal was to “share and promote local artists and their work with videos and streams about them.”

“Summer Crew and STORYHIVE have sent me in a direction I never thought would happen,” O’Day says. “Since our first project, A New Beginning, we've continued to make connections and projects that have greatly impacted the local scene.” He says that the team has now branched into hosting live events and putting on music festivals locally. They also created a YouTube channel dedicated to local paranormal investigations called Broken Cross Paranormal.

“With the knowledge and skills acquired through STORYHIVE, we’ve continued to create content and will continue to make a change in our local arts community.”

Both O’Day and Kinnin are looking forward to seeing fellow Okanagan creators join the STORYHIVE Summer Crew community and have some advice to share.

“Creating content is meant to be enjoyable and uplifting; don’t make it all business or you’ll lose sight of what matters. Be prepared and always have a backup plan,” O’Day says.

Kinnin says, “The team and support behind Summer Crew are always friendly and helpful and very understanding of hiccups and technical problems.”

Your city. Your coverage. No experience necessary to apply. Intake is open Feb. 15. Apply at storyhive.com/summercrew by March 24, 2023.

