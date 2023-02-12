OC increases access to early childhood education training in South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Those interested in pursuing a career in the early childhood education field can take advantage of a new offering at Okanagan College in the South Okanagan this spring. OC will power up a new intake of its ECE certificate program at the Penticton campus in March.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer this program to help meet the growing demand for qualified early childhood educators in our communities,” says Carly Hall, dean of health and social development for Okanagan College. “We look forward to welcoming students to this program in March to help them begin or advance their careers in the early childhood education field.”

The early childhood education certificate program prepares students to work with young children in a variety of early learning and care environments. Students will acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to work with children, families and the community in planning enriched programs in daycares and preschools that focus on healthy development throughout the early years.

The certificate has been designed to help give students a fast-track to working in child care. It runs for three terms, from March 13, 2023, to May 3, 2024, with a break over the summer months, which allows students to tap into seasonal work opportunities.

Successful completion of this three-semester program satisfies the ECE registry training requirements for a basic certificate to practice as an early childhood educator. More information about becoming an early childhood educator in B.C. is available from the provincial government.

“OC is a respected, leading trainer of ECEs in the region, with strong relationships to employers and a track record of successful graduates achieving job placements,” notes Alison Gibson, regional dean for the South Okanagan-Similkameen. “We’re delighted to be able to offer this program based out of the Penticton campus. We hope students will take advantage of this fast-paced certificate program option to get the high-quality training they need to step out into the workforce quickly and job-ready.”

Anyone interested in finding out more or applying to the program can visit the college’s website or call 250-492-4305 or 1-866-510-8899 for more information.

