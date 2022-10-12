Disruption takes electric vehicle charging to new level with additional revenue stream

Photo: Contributed

There is about to be a Disruption in the transportation world, and it could very well end up paying off for you.

Electric vehicles will soon be the norm, and a Kelowna company can see the future when it comes to ensuring those cars and trucks are powered and always ready to roll.

Setting up a charging station is one thing, but maximizing the revenue from it is still evolving. Disruption managing partner Russ Herman believes the next wave of electric vehicle charging has arrived and that there are opportunities galore for those who see the same future.

Disruption is the national agent for Loop chargers, which provide not only charging revenue opportunities, but advertising dollars as well.

“There is monetization for customers that buy them commercially,” Herman says. “With the Loop chargers, if you have a building, parking lot, shopping centre … whoever buys it in the commercial setting—so consumers are coming to plug in and paying for charging—they make the revenue on the charging, and then there’s also digital ad boards that are built in.”

Loop chargers feature Samsung screens that display pre-sold national advertising and also have the option to show local ads as well. If a mall, for example, decides to instal Loop chargers, the shopping centre’s retailers can purchase advertising for those screens that are just steps away from their business. The local Loop retailer gets a percentage of the charging and ad revenue.

There are several kinds and sizes of chargers, and the advertising screen does not need to be on the actual charger. The screen can be placed where there are even more eyeballs than where people are charging their vehicles.

“Not only do you get the charging revenue, but you get to charge for those ads to retailers, and you get money on all those national ads that are pre-sold,” Herman says. “So now it’s a profit centre for you instead of a cost.

“So that’s where those focus chargers make sense: a place where there are going to be people going in somewhere and spending money.”

There are zero-down, zero-payment options for those who are interested in Disruption and its electric vehicle visions. The profits go towards the cost of the installation of the product, and then once that is paid off the money begins to flow into your bank account.

More information about Disruption's EV chargers can be found here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.