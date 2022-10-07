The Anacapri offers a host of smart home features

Photo: Contributed The Anacapri is coming to Kelowna in the Summer of 2024.

The new Anacapri development in Kelowna doesn’t just offer smart living, living there will also be a smart decision.

The attractive, new, 90-unit, six-story condominium building, located between the growing and desirable Landmark District and the established Capri neighbourhood, will offer its residents the choice of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a host of smart home features, including smart door locks, thermostats and optional window coverings, as well as smart parcel lockers, all controlled through an app on your smartphone.

According to ShangNing Zhu, CEO of Ikigai Marketing, which is representing the development, the Anacapri will cater to all demographics because of the variety in size of its units and be a very livable and affordable housing option in the city.

“The clever layout of the floor plans will really appeal to our new residents,” he predicted, noting the three-bedroom units on the ground floor units will be concrete while the upper floors will be wood frame, with a layer of concrete between each floor.

In addition to nine- and 10-foot high ceilings in the units, large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors will let in plenty of the sunshine the Okanagan is famous for, and the units will also feature wide-plank laminate flooring, floating cabinetry in the bathrooms, luxury quartz countertops in the kitchens and two-tone cabinets.

The building will also feature a gym and multi-function, community lounge, also accessible through the app on your mobile phone.

The building’s parking stalls could be EV charging ready and bicycle storage will also be available to allow residents to enjoy the fabulous outdoor activities Kelowna is well-known for.

Close to shopping, eating, recreation and entertainment facilities, the Anacapri will put the Central Okanagan playground at your doorstep. Whether it be wineries, golf courses, theatres, beaches, Okanagan Lake, hiking and biking trails, the winter recreation offerings nearby Big White Ski Resort has to offer, you will find them all within striking distance of this striking new residential jewel in Kelowna.

Don’t miss the opportunity to call the Anacapri home. Pre-construction sales are now being offered and the presentation centre is located inside Kelowna's Orchard Park Shopping Centre (near the Apple entrance), during mall hours.

For more information go to theanacapri.com, call 250-999-0299 or email [email protected].

Construction is slated to start in the spring of 2023 and occupancy is expected to be available in the summer of 2024. Prices will start at $289,900 for studio units and rise to $439,900 for two-bedroom units. The ground-level three-bedroom townhomes will start at $729,900.

Photo: Contributed The well-appointed interior of a unit at the Anacapri in Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.