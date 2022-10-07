Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking migraine sufferers for medication study

Photo: Contributed

If you have migraine headaches and have been unable to find the relief you seek, Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting you to take part in one of its research studies.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, which is located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for episodic migraines.

“Approximately fifteen percent of the adult population suffer from migraines, many of whom are seeking a more effective treatment,” principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham says. “Currently, there is research being done for a medication that can successfully reduce migraine attacks by at least half for those who endure more than four migraines a month.”

The study is open to men and women who are 19 years and older. Approximately 660 volunteers will participate in the study.

“Okanagan Clinical Trials is excited to offer industry leading study opportunities to the residents of the Okanagan Valley,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “Please reach out to our clinic if you suffer from migraines and are interested in learning more about this study.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.