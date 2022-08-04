Traveland RV has the vehicle you need to head outdoors

Photo: Contributed Traveland RV in West Kelowna has plenty of RV models to choose from.

Heading into “snowbird" season, the pent-up demand for travel is driving recreational vehicle sales, as travellers plan to hit the road.

With ongoing news stories about chaos with airlines and at airports, many travellers yearning to get away are looking for RVs, especially those who want to return south to wintering spots in the U.S.

“People are now getting ready to go, the (Canada-U.S.) border is open once again and there is a real pent-up demand,” says Tyler Steel, general manager of Traveland RV-Kelowna.

The company, with sales locations in West Kelowna (serving the Okanagan), Langley (serving the Metro Vancouver area), the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, Grand Prairie and Airdrie, Alta (serving the greater Calgary area), has a large selection of inventory to choose from, and it prides itself on putting its customers not only into the RV that is right for them now but one they can grow with.

The company recently added a sixth location in Martinsville, Sask.

Steel said there has been a change in RVing habits recently, with people tending to stay in one spot longer with their vehicles, so RVs with many of the comforts of home are proving popular.

So too are family camping trailers, as they are smaller and lighter for towing and allow families to get out and travel more during their recreational time together.

To help their customers with the high price of fuel, Traveland is offering a $1,000 gas card and a $500 pre-paid Visa card with the purchase of a new RV.

Steel said with RVs being a popular alternative to flying— and also paying the high cost of hotel accommodation—business has been brisk for the Traveland, which brought in excess stock in anticipation of the end to travel restrictions due to the pandemic. As a result, it has not suffered the same frustrations as some other companies when it comes to supply chain problems.

“We have a lot of vehicles to choose from,” said Steel.

While large, luxurious motor coaches are still a mainstay of the RV market, especially for longer-haul trips and for longer stays, smaller van models, which can be easily driven in urban centres and taken to more remote, out-of-the-way locations, are also growing in popularity.

The pre-owned RV market is also still strong, with some owners looking to trade up and those looking to get into the leisure activity finding pre-owned vehicles to suit their needs.

In addition to selling RVs, Traveland also provides top-notch maintenance, helping owners keep their vehicles running smoothly when they hit the open road.

“Selling them and getting them ready is one thing,” Steel says. “But we want to make sure that we can support the units after the sale and support the customers after the sale.”

