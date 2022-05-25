Get more than $1,000 in wine tasting fees for just $75 with uncorkBC Wine Passport

Photo: Contributed

Kayla Bordignon first fell in love with wine by visiting tasting rooms across the Okanagan.

Now, she has created a business that allows anyone to explore more than 60 B.C. tasting rooms for a fraction of what it would normally cost in tasting fees.

Bordignon, a BC wine enthusiast and local influencer, is the brains behind the uncorkBC brand. She is also the founder of the uncorkBC Wine Passport, an exclusive, self-guided program providing complimentary tastings at 66 hand-selected stops across the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys. The program includes tasting experiences at mostly wineries, along with six craft cideries, one distillery and is jam-packed with other perks and incredible discounts.

The uncorkBC Wine Passport is $75 and offers an astounding $1,100 in value. While many local wineries are moving away from complimentary tastings or waived fees—when the tasting fee is waived with a purchase—there is no better time to pick up a passport for yourself or as a gift for the wine lover in your life.

“New this year, the passport stops at the District Wine Village, Canada’s first and only wine village located in Oliver, offering $110 in tasting value for this region alone,” Bordignon says. “Consider this passport paid off after your first few visits. It’s an amazing opportunity to explore B.C. wine country like never before.”

Photo: Contributed

The uncorkBC Wine Passport, which is an actual book, offers a booking details section, which outlines which wineries are walk-ins and which ones you have to book in advance. “It’s easy for wine lovers to grab a passport, plan their day in whatever region they want to explore and have exclusive access to perks right at their fingertips,” Bordignon says.

Thirty-one of the 66 wineries offer tastings for two or more people, so the passport is perfect for you and your partner or you and a friend to enjoy a beautiful day in the Okanagan with the best of what the valley has to offer.

And when you visit each winery, not only do you receive a complimentary tasting experience, but you will also receive a stamp to show you have been there. Bordignon says passport owners have fun collecting the stamps throughout the season.

“Some stops offer additional perks such as a vineyard tours with a winemaker, premium tastings, charcuterie and cheese pairings, and even discounts on wine,” Bordignon says. “People travel the world to gain these types of experiences in wine country and it’s all happening right here, in our own backyard.”

The wineries involved in the uncorkBC Wine Passport are a who’s who of Okanagan wine, and they were quick to jump back on board in 2022.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the B.C. wine passport for the second year in a row,” O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars says in a statement. “It’s a great program to be a part of and a very valuable book to have if you enjoy touring Okanagan wine country. We love all the new faces we get to meet when they come through with their passport.”

As much as the uncorkBC Wine Passport is a dream come true, Bordignon is equally as passionate about supporting the community.

“It’s time to get out and support local wineries, producers, and farmers,” she says. “I recommend using the discounts included within the passport and purchase bottles that you enjoyed along the way.”

The passport makes for exploring new wineries, spending quality time with loved ones and experiencing what makes B.C. wine so special.

You can purchase your passport on the uncorkBC website or in person at certain locations throughout the Interior.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.