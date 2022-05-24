Your vacation in Vancouver is calling; discover where ordinary turns extraordinary

Photo: Destination Vancouver/Kindred & Scout Test your seafaring legs along the waters of Howe Sound.

Don't kick off your comfortable footwear, boots or sassy heels on Vancouver's welcome mat just yet—you're going to need them. Just come on in.

The city is brimming with many urban experiences and outdoor adventures to explore. Discover lively family-friendly festivals, entertainment, dynamic shopping and the inspiring culinary scene, showcasing the best of fresh local ingredients.

People are eagerly reconnecting with one another, anticipating all the activities and offerings they've been missing, and enjoying together. As the city blooms with a collective buzz, word on the street is—social butterflies are out in full force. Consider this your invitation to join the joyfulness.

Destination Vancouver is certain you're about to make some lasting memories and many feel-good moments with a few of their hand-picked highlights. It's time to enjoy yourselves—again.

Celebrate and connect

Music, most definitely, is a powerful social magnet. It brings everybody together and helps create social bonds with a shared musical experience.

Alegría, a Cirque de Soleil classic, is reimagined but maintains its timeless story of resilience and hope. The score mixes electronic and rock with acoustic and orchestral elements in sync with the show's narrative. You'll be treated to death-defying acrobatics, creative, theatrical stage design and 96 exquisite costumes. Under the Big Top, Concord Pacific Place, March 25 to June 5, 2022.

The multicultural musical HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now, featuring a score blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Depicting American founding father Alexander Hamilton and other historical figures, writing constitutions, making war, and more. Presented by Broadway Across Canada, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, May 24 to June 19, 2022.

Coastal Jazz & Blues Society presents the 36th TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival. Taking place throughout Metro Vancouver, this multi-day festival celebrates the music of jazz, blues, and beyond. June 24 - July 3, 2022.

Photo: Destination Vancouver/Justa Jeskova Photography Enjoy some high-flying fun at Grouse Mountain?s Mountain Ropes Adventure.

Immerse yourself in adventure

Raise your adrenaline with a few iconic adventures against the backdrop of some of nature's most awe-inspiring scenery in the Vancouver area.

From a soaring bird's vantage, ride the Sea to Sky Gondola to the summit for sweeping views of Howe Sound, Shannon Falls and the Stawamus Chief, the world's second-largest granite monolith. Other high-flying fun can be found in North Vancouver with Grouse Mountain’s Mountain Ropes Adventure. Tap into your inner Tarzan and explore the breathtaking forest canopies as you navigate bridges, rock climbing walls, nets and ziplines across the series of platforms.

Test your seafaring legs along the waters of Howe Sound with a two-hour Sea Safari Eco-Tour from Sewell’s Marina, racing beside steep cliffs, exploring sea caves, and watching seals play. For bigger marine mammals, Wild Whales Vancouver guarantees viewings of both Bigg's/transient Orca and Humpback whales aboard their thrilling 12-passenger zodiac.

Photo: Destination Vancouver Botanist Restaurant at Fairmont Pacific Rim creates culinary abundance and botany of the Pacific Northwest.

Relax and rejuvenate

When you're ready for wellness, soak up the decadence at Vancouver's many top hotels, where spa treatments will melt—scrub, buff and steam—away an active day.

Find sanctuary at Rosewood Hotel Georgia and Sense, A Rosewood Spa. Escape to the Loden Hotel and indulge in spa services in their private spa suite. Find refuge in the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa's eucalyptus steam room and relaxation lounge. At the sophisticated L’Hermitage Hotel, luxuriate in their steam room or outdoor heated saltwater lap pool.

Cap off your evening with cocktails and carefully crafted dishes in one of the city's upscale dining rooms. Botanist Restaurant at Fairmont Pacific Rim creates culinary abundance and botany of the Pacific Northwest. Hawksworth Restaurant showcases ingredient-led, contemporary cuisine, and AnnaLena serves West Coast fare and creative cocktails in a stylish, modern space.

Discover new perspectives

Vancouver is steeped in rich cultural diversity with art and museums to stir your soul. Vancouver Art Gallery is hailed for its innovative visual arts and artworks by Canadian, Indigenous and internationally acclaimed artists. Gain greater insight into Vancouver through stories, objects and the history galleries at the Museum of Vancouver. Visit Bill Reid Gallery, the only public gallery in Canada dedicated to contemporary Indigenous northwest coast art.

Scenic journey

Departing from Kelowna, it's an easy four-hour drive from the Okanagan on the Coquihalla (Highway 5) or a convenient 60-minute flight from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) to Vancouver (YVR).

For more information visit destinationvancouver.com, email [email protected] or call 604-682-2222.

