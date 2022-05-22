Plenty to do this spring in Osoyoos, and two prize packages are up for grabs

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

The cool spring is showing signs of coming to an end, so it’s time to get out there and enjoy the outdoors.

To ensure that you are officially finished with any sort of chilly weather, it makes perfect sense to head to the warmest area of the Okanagan.

It’s time to get to Osoyoos before the summer rush hits.

The South Okanagan town is ready and waiting for you with a long list of relaxing and enjoyable spring travel deals, and Destination Osoyoos is even giving away a pair of getaways to two lucky winners.

There is no shortage of fun to be had, from wine excursions to hitting the links to taking a dip in the warmest lake in Canada: Osoyoos Lake. The water is already warm enough for activities like standup paddleboarding, kayaking, boating, floating and so much more.

A prime example of “so much more” is hitting the lake on a pair of personal watercraft. You can rent a two 2021 SeaDoo GTXs from Wakepilot at either Walnut Beach or Spirit Ridge Beachfront and have the time of your life. The wind will whip through your hair, and the smile will never leave your face.

If serene vacation activities are more your thing, Osoyoos is where you will find happiness. Visit any of the area’s wineries for tasting sessions or tours.

There are also stay-and-play options for golfers, who can enjoy courses like Sonora Dunes or Osoyoos Golf Club. Then they go lay their heads at Sandy Beach Suites or Sunrise Inn each evening while replaying that gorgeous 5-iron shot to six feet in their head.

Osoyoos is alluring at all times, but there’s something about spring because it’s both gorgeous and it’s before the summer rush of people. That makes it great for a romantic weekend away or a day trip to a vineyard, where you can explore the unique desert ecology of the region and immerse yourself in unforgettable Indigenous experiences.

You can also take a leisurely stroll on one of the many beautiful lakeshore walkways. Hike or bike in true solitude on the widespread system of trails.

Doing it for free would be even better, though, and that can happen through a contest collaboration between Castanet and Destination Osoyoos. The first prize package, valued at $650, includes a two-night stay in a suite with a city view at Watermark Beach Resort, a tour and tasting for two at Bartier Bros Vineyard and Winery, and a one-hour standup paddleboard rental for two people from Wakepilot.

The second prize, valued at $450, features a one-night stay in a lakefront deluxe suite at Sandy Beach Suites, a tour and tasting for four at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, and a tasting and 10% off wine purchases for up to four people at Moon Curser Vineyards.

