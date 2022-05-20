Kamloops presale event on May 28 for Trillium at City Gardens

Photo: Contributed

You will soon be able to get your hands on one of the most exciting projects in the history of Kamloops.

Kelson Group’s City Gardens will be the largest residential development in the city’s history. It will feature 24- and 22-storey towers, along with four six-storey apartment buildings, that will be built over the next eight years.

Trillium is the 24-storey tower, featuring 150 homes, and it will go on sale on Saturday, May 28, during a pre-sale launch event hosted by Brendan Shaw Real Estate at the building’s sales centre, located at 238 4th Ave. in downtown Kamloops.

“We have something for everyone,” Brendan Shaw says. “We’ve had quite a few first-time homebuyers approach us about our smaller units just because of the affordability factor. In addition to that, we have seen a high degree of interest in our larger suites, from downsizers and empty nesters who are thinking about where they want to be in the next three to five years."

Homes will start at $299,999, providing a fantastic opportunity for more people to wedge their way into the tight B.C. real estate market.

Trillium will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. The studio apartments are between 424 and 502 square feet, while the two-bedroom homes range from 886 to just under 1,600 square feet. One of the Trillium’s most attractive features, according to Shaw, will be its concrete construction.

“There are not too many residential condo buildings in Kamloops that are concrete construction,” Shaw says. “Having lived in a concrete highrise myself, there’s an expectation of less noise transfer and a quality of build that’s certainly different than what’s available on the market right now.”

Other Trillium features include secure underground parking, appliance packages, gym and co-working amenity space and various optional upgrades, including, but not limited to, EV chargers.

“There certainly are options out there to be tailored to what the needs are within the market,” Shaw says.

Plus, you get to be part of an exciting development that will add plenty of vibrancy to downtown Kamloops. The expected occupancy date is June 2025, but there is a huge advantage to buying now.

"With expected occupancy in 2025," Shaw says, "there is a clear advantage to lock in at today's pricing, which will be available for one day only."

If you are unable to get to the pre-sale launch event on May 28, the sales centre hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about City Gardens and Trillium can be found on the Brendan Shaw Real Estate website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.