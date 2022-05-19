Canadian Home Builders' Association of Central Okanagan hosting job fair

Photo: Pixabay

With one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada, it’s a great time to be looking for work in Kelowna.

In an effort to attract much needed workers in a very busy community, Canadian Home Builders Association-Central Okanagan (CHBA-CO) is hosting a local job fair at Kelowna Curling Club later this month.

Photo: Contributed

Attendees will be able to put themselves in front of potential employers in various industries to explore the vast job opportunities that exist and see if they can find a potential fit.

“There seems to be a definite disconnect between the local workforce and businesses,” AuthenTech Homes owner and job fair committee chair Scott Tyerman says. “Wages are higher, employers are offering incentives or flexible hours, but all business seem to be struggling with staffing. I have been advertising all over with no positive results.”

The construction industry is not alone in seeking potential employees, so the CHBA-CO has opened this event to all sectors.

“We originally started this as a job fair for the residential construction industry,” CHBA-CO executive officer Dan Winer says. “But we’ve been contacted by businesses looking for employees in aerospace, hospitality, recreation, technology and retail. Whether you are unemployed or just want to see what job prospects look like on right now, this is a great chance to connect with some of the top employers in the community.”

The event will be held on Friday, May 27, from 4 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

Employers interested in obtaining a booth can contact [email protected].

Job seekers can register for free online.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.