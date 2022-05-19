As electric vehicle popularity surges, Kelowna's Limitless EV leads charge

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Dawson Birch, Jackson Stirling and Julian Coronado.

A local company is leading the charge when it comes to electric vehicle charging solutions.

As electric vehicle sales continue to grow exponentially, Limitless EV is proud to be at the forefront as Kelowna’s leading expert for all things electric vehicles and EV chargers.

Recent data shows that over one in 20 new cars registered in Canada in 2021 were EVs. This means approximately 75,000 new EVs hit the road in Canada in 2021, and many more are expected for 2022.

Photo: Contributed Stirling at (top to bottom) Kelowna Porsche, Volvo, BMW and Audi dealerships.

In fact, London-based consultant IHS Markit’s year-end 2021 automotive insights report showed electric vehicle adoption in Canada is seriously gathering steam, with electric vehicles making up 11.8% of all vehicle registrations in 2021, an impressive leap from 7.6% in 2020.

Limitless EV owner Jackson Stirling identified this emerging industry early on and knew there would be an important need for knowledgeable electric vehicle charging solutions when he founded his company in 2018. The company provides a complete range of electric vehicle chargers, charger installation services and knowledgeable consultation for just about anything related to EVs.

Limitless EV is proud to have recently passed a milestone of 250 residential EV charger installations in addition to its commercial installations. A key contributor to the company’s success has been its relationship with new car dealerships around the Okanagan Valley. These partners include Audi, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Jaguar, Land Rover and Porsche, who trust Limitless EV as their go-to EV charger installer in the Okanagan.

As well as car manufacturers and dealerships, Limitless EV has been working with major developers in the Okanagan on a variety of exciting new projects. This includes Mission Group, which called upon Limitless EV to help design and install the EV charging infrastructure in its new multi-residential buildings—not only for EV owning residents moving in today, but making them ready for the future and fulfil the need for a robust EV charging network for both residents and visitors to these buildings. One of these examples is the recently completed Brooklyn building on Bernard as well as Bernard Block, which is currently in the design and construction phase.

Photo: Contributed Limitless EV sets up charging stations in service areas of dealerships.

From single home electrical vehicle chargers to industrial-scale EV charging banks, Limitless EV offers a charging solution for any space or budget. Governments are also making it a great time to invest, as even bigger rebates have been introduced in the last few weeks. The BC EV Charger Rebate program has temporarily been increased from up to $2,000 per stall and $14,000 per site to $5,000 per stall and $25,000 per site for level two chargers at workplaces or multi-family buildings. Limitless EV specializes in getting people access to these rebates, whether it’s at home or in the workplace. As a Fortis trade ally, it works closely with the utility company to get results and funding for your EV charging project.

Proving to be the leading company for anyone needing an at-home or commercial charging solution for electric vehicles, Limitless EV has shown its customers just how important a strong knowledge of electric vehicle technology is when it comes to EV chargers and providing advice for new EV owners.

With EV charging certifications in both North America and Europe, Limitless EV is proving the importance of choosing a certified and knowledgeable company when it comes to installing and servicing electric vehicle chargers.

Being the certified installer, brand partner and authorized reseller of EV charging brands such as ChargePoint, SWTCH and Grizzl-e, Limitless EV truly has a solution for every budget. The trusted name by car manufacturers and builders alike, Limitless EV is “Driving the Future.”

Photo: Contributed Limitless EV has set up charging stations in Brooklyn on Bernard.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.