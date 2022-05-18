Okanagan Beach Club's Tiki & Taco Bar will be celebrating start of summer this long weekend

Photo: Contributed

It’s time to get back to the beach.

The tacos, margaritas and dancing are calling your name.

Okanagan Beach Club’s Tiki & Taco Bar is open once again and ready for action on the west side of Okanagan Lake. The lid officially lifted on the 2022 party season May 1, but this long weekend will be the true grand opening.

There will be DJs getting the crowd going. There will be $5 Nude vodka sodas. There will be tacos. There will be margaritas.

There will be fun.

“It’s like being in Mexico,” proprietor Ryan Hargreaves says. “It’s that sort of vibe that people give off. It’s a nice beach. Margaritas. Tacos. Dancing.”

Patron Tequila is sponsoring the beach this year.

Does anything else really need to be said?

Okanagan Beach Club, which is the former Lake Okanagan Resort, is on the west side of the lake and is a 20-minute drive from downtown Kelowna.

Then again, you don’t necessarily have to take your vehicle to the Tiki & Taco Bar. The cool part is you can take your own boat to the summer hot spot and park your vessel at the Okanagan Beach Club marina.

The weather is looking good this weekend, which means the delicious tropical drinks, ice-cold beer and refreshing non-alcoholic drinks are ready and waiting for you.

“We’re open,” Hargreaves says. “Come on down. It’s going to be a great party.”

Like the sign behind the bar says: “Getting freaky at the Tiki.”

Starting this Friday, the hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

More information about the Tiki & Taco Bar can be found here.

