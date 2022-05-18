Housing demand remains high in Kelowna, with record-breaking sales at Sole Cawston

Photo: Contributed

For over a decade, Sole2 Developments, in partnership with residential builder Live Edge Okanagan, has been connecting people with the heart and soul of Kelowna’s vibrant centres through the contemporary condominium brand, Sole. Just four months after the successful sellout of Sole Rutland, the team launched its fifth condominium community, Sole Cawston, in April. Within two weeks, all 45 residences were sold—quickly proving that the market is still strong and this location was very desirable.

Demand for investing in Kelowna’s highly walkable downtown neighbourhood—with a 98% bike score—across the street from the new UBC Okanagan downtown campus was overwhelming. Sole Cawston’s coveted urban amenities, like secure bike storage, underground parking and a show-stopping 10,000 square-foot rooftop skyline terrace, boasting sweeping views of downtown Kelowna, only sweetened the deal.

While the sought-after downtown setting and boutique offering attracted first-time buyers and parents of UBC Okanagan students seeking an alternative to rental accommodation, Sole Cawston’s innovative partnership with The Balsam School piqued the interest of young families craving a truly urban lifestyle. Kelowna’s premier independent nature and community-based elementary school will soon be holding in-class learning in a brand new 12,000 square-foot campus on the building’s third floor.

Epic Real Estate Solutions, the Kelowna-based team responsible for marketing and selling Sole Cawston, received unprecedented local and national interest from realtors and first-time buyers.

“Sole and Live Edge Okanagan Builders are leaders in the Kelowna market,” Epic senior vice-president Curt Woodhall says. “Buyers recognize the value of investing with a reputable developer in an A-plus location offering long-term growth potential. Ultimately, this was a situation where demand far outpaced supply, fuelling record-breaking sales.”

Construction for Sole Cawston is already underway, with completion anticipated for the fall of 2023. For more information on future offerings, register at solecawston.ca.