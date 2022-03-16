Fifth annual TRUE tourism expo/job fair set for April 9 in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Tourism drives the Okanagan, which is why the fifth annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo & Job Fair is a must for everyone and anyone.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and admission is free.

Since the Okanagan is such a destination—and will be even more so this summer now that COVID-19 is easing—residents often entertain friends and family. Therefore, learning about everything Penticton and area has to offer can make summer plans even more enriching.

“The TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo and Job Fair has something for everyone,” Travel Penticton member and visitor services co-ordinator Paige Schulz says. “This event is a great opportunity for locals that host friends and family throughout the year or for front-line staff that works in the tourism industry to learn more about what we have to offer, and where to send visitors or even the new and exciting experiences they have to try for themselves.”

The expo and job fair will feature a wide variety of exhibitors, including activities, attractions, accommodations, restaurants, wineries, breweries, cideries and events. Some of the exhibitor themes include places to play, adventure companies, local events, places to stay and local artisan retailers.

There will also be food samples, a scavenger hunt for the kids, and wine, beer and spirits tastings for the adults. You can enter to win prizes throughout the day, and the winners will be drawn at the event's conclusion.

“There is a lot of excitement from our tourism businesses,” Schulz said, “and they’re really looking forward to an in-person event and showcasing all they have to offer to both locals and visitors.”

The event will also offer excellent opportunities for those who are seeking employment in the tourism industry. Businesses will promote summer job opportunities, accept resumes and even conduct interviews during the expo and job fair.

There is a chance that a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend the TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo & Job Fair, as the provincial mandate is set to expire the day before the event.

More information about the fifth annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo & Job Fair can be found here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.