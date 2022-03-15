Red Mountain Resort's newest opportunity is a game changer for alpine real estate

Photo: Contributed

Award-winning RED Mountain Resort in Rossland, B.C., is generating huge buzz among winter enthusiasts and the real estate industry with a new property turning ski-in/ski-out ownership on its head. The Crescent, a chairlift-adjacent condominium development created by RED, sold just over 70% of homes within 48 hours of officially launching sales, with prices starting at $355,900 for studio and one bedroom units.

Under a four-hour drive from Kelowna, RED is one of the largest independently owned mountain resorts in North America. Property rankings include Top 10 Skiable Acres in North America, 8th Best Place in the World to Visit (New York Times), and in 2022 was voted the #1 Ski Town in Canada for the second consecutive year (USA Today). With all these accolades under its belt, RED Mountain, with five peaks and 3,850 skiable acres, remains an amazingly relaxed, low-key destination with an “undiscovered” feel, with comparable big-mountain resorts seeing upwards of 15 times the number of visitors per season. RED successfully maintains its unique community vibe while quietly providing some of the best powder and big-mountain riding in the world.

“With our recent terrain expansions, RED is now the ninth largest mountain resort in North America,” Red Mountain Ventures CEO Howard Katkov says. “We have the most interesting and rugged terrain our adventure families love and the pristine groomers for old timers and beginners. Our lift lines are tame, and our wildlife is wild. We have that famous Kootenay snowfall, the friendliest people on earth, and now we have The Crescent, for locals and for aspiring locals.”

One-hundred-twenty steps to the main chairlift, The Crescent offers studios and one-bedrooms inspired by Scandinavian-style urban homes, updated for modern mountain living. Smart spaces transform from day to night for easy, turnkey ownership, with buyer-friendly additions like custom built-ins, keyless entry and private gear storage. Communal spaces include a fitness room, café/market and co-work, with shared spaces that encourage Rossland’s famously friendly camaraderie, including a social lounge and a rooftop terrace with barbecues.

The Crescent is unique product on the white-hot alpine market. Benchmark 2021 condo prices at Whistler logged in at $798,000, and Big White saw a sales average of $510,123. With prices starting in the mid $300s, The Crescent is capturing attention as some of the best of its kind alpine property at a price point as rare as the mythical Yeti.

The development is presented by Kelowna-based ACE Project Marketing, and sales advisor Megan Michalak commented: “The response has been truly overwhelming. People absolutely love the ski conditions and the feeling at RED—it’s really not like anywhere else in the world. When they visit our presentation centre and see how beautifully and thoughtfully these homes have been created, designed for easy homeownership and just packed with amenities, it’s such an easy choice for buyers. It’s an incredibly exciting project for us.”

Homes are still available at The Crescent, with more information at www.thecrescentatred.com and a presentation centre available for in-person and virtual tours. Delivery is slated for the winter 2023 snow season. To speak to Michalak, call 250.258.9808.

