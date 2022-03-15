Warm weather is almost here, so here is your Okanagan to-do list

Photo: Contributed

It’s mostly felt at dusk. When you step outside, at around 5:37 p.m., and the difference between inside and outside is an almost imperceptible shift in temperature. It’s in that moment you realize that “Kelowna-fornia," is two to three weeks away.

There is so much to do during the spring and summer in the Okanagan. But when you live here, you forget what is possible. Visiting Canadians and international visitors do their homework and knock off this list almost regularly. This summer you should too.

Don’t let them have allllll the fun.

So let’s get to it. Here are nine of the top Okanagan summer experiences:

1) Hop on your bike or go for a hike at the Myra Canyon Trestles. Enjoy the stunning views of Kelowna and the rest of the Okanagan Valley from the most scenic part of the Kettle Valley Railway. Just a 40-minute drive from downtown Kelowna, there are two tunnels and 18 trestle bridges that will make you feel grateful you chose the Okanagan as your home.

2) Stop at any one of the dozens of public beaches that dot the edges of Okanagan and Kalmalka Lakes, and enjoy the warm water that bakes under the hot summer sun. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, rent a boat and explore. Most of us know either someone with a pool or a boat in the Okanagan, so you can do that too.

4) Get your running shoes on and tackle Knox Mountain Park. There are varying levels of difficulty in reaching the top of Knox, depending on how motivated you are that day, but just know there are amazing views of Kelowna waiting for you at the summit.

5) Snuggle up to the wide variety of furry animals at Kangaroo Creek Farm. Not only can you hang out and touch kangaroos—of course—but you can also get up close and personal with wallabies, capybaras, goats, emus, peacocks, fancy chickens, parrots and potbellied pigs.

7) Silver Star Mountain Resort. Just a few minutes from Vernon, it is truly a four-season playground. From novice to expert, you can get a thrill taking the gondola up the mountain and ride down on one of the many trails on your mountain bike. The Silver Star village is heavily influenced by European architecture and offers many delicious options for cuisine.

8) If you’re looking for some quiet reflection time, you can find it at Kasugai Gardens in downtown Kelowna. The park features traditional elements notable in Japanese gardens, such as stone lanterns, pine trees, waterfalls and a pond stocked with koi. It is a beautiful integration of stone, pathways, plants and water. The garden was completed in 1987 to demonstrate the friendship and union between Kelowna and its sister city: Kasugai, Japan.

