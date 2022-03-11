VRS seniors' community residents love where they live

Photo: Contributed

Everyone has their own reason for choosing to move into a seniors' community.

Often, the reasons we hear from our VRS senior residents are: having more opportunity for socializing with others in a community, having home-cooked meals prepared, served and cleaned, not having to do the daily household chores anymore, financial affordability and realizing the increased value in their home and others assets and more safety and security.

At VRS seniors' communities, we asked our most recent residents what they had to say about their new home. Here is what they had to share:

“With my family leaving Kelowna, I quickly needed somewhere safe and caring to live. I was relieved to find Orchard Gardens seniors' community. I love it here.”

Muriel at Orchard Gardens in Kelowna

“After years of living alone, I had the good fortune of finding Ross Place. Here I have a comfy suite, great meals, and space to continue working as a freelance essay writer.”

Jaime at Ross Place in Victoria

Photo: Contributed VRS Seniors' Community resident Phil loves living at Sunnyside Manor in South Surrey

“Visiting local facilities to explore options confirms we made the right choice for us with a move to Lakeside Gardens. We thoroughly enjoy the delicious meals, easier daily living, various recreational activities, friendly employees, new friends and above all, security.”

Anonymous couple at Lakeside Gardens in Nanaimo

“Although I only moved into Charles Manor a few months ago, I was first struck by the friendliness of everyone. Friendliness not only from the staff, but also from the residents who made me feel so welcome. My welfare and happiness is the staff’s first priority and nothing is too much trouble for them. The food is always good. There are many activities each day and lots of visiting entertainment for everyone. I certainly get value for my money. If you are looking for a home away from home, Charles manor is the place for you!”

Margaret at Charles Manor, Penticton

“They go above and beyond for us here. We are always so well taken care of. On top of that, the price is really affordable!”

Phil at Sunnyside Manor in South Surrey

“We have one big family atmosphere here.”

Charles at Pacific Carlton, South Surrey

“Andover Terrace is wonderful. We get lots of entertainment, the people are nice, the staff are very helpful, the food has excellent variety, it’s conveniently located close to town, and a nice place to live with reasonable prices!”

Jean at Andover Terrace in Salmon Arm

