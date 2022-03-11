Wise Guys Car Wash introduces its new app and Wash Club

Photo: Contributed

The Wise Guys Wash Club is the only membership in town that offers both Express and Touchless Washing to its customers.

The company has introduced its new app, which gives Kelowna customers access to a number of different services, including the Wise Guys Wash Club, as well as the ability to buy single-vehicle washes, buy and send gift cards, reload the built-in wallet, get referral bonuses and even solve a puzzle that could result in a reward.

In a few weeks, the company plans to add fleet accounts to the app as well.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers,” says Wise Guys manager Travis Wise, adding the app was an immediate hit with customers. “It’s proving very popular.”

As a Wash Club member, customers have the choice of using either the express or touchless vehicle washing. The Kelowna location also offers self-serve washing bays that are included in the app but but are not part of the Wash Club membership. You can add money to your wallet (in the app) and use the self serve bays.

The Wise Guys Wash Club offers four different levels, including:

Photo: Contributed

• Platinum Wash Club—Express Gold Wash Plus Blackmagic Tire Dressing or Touchless Gold Wash plus a 15-minute vacuum for $59 per month including tax

• Gold Wash Club—Express Gold Wash or Touchless Gold Wash plus a 15-minute vacuum for $56 per month including tax.

• Silver Wash Club—Express Silver Wash or Touchless Silver Wash plus a 10-min vacuum for $52 per month including tax.

• Bronze Wash Club—Express Bronze Wash or Touchless Bronze Wash plus a 10-min vacuum. for $47 per month including tax.

All levels have a one wash and vacuum per day limit.

But the benefits don’t end with the four different Wash Club levels. As a Wash Club member, every additional vehicle you sign up to your account will get you an additional $5 off per month. If you refer a new Wash Club member, both you and the new member will get $10 in bonus wash “loot.” When you buy a gift card or reload your wallet using the app and enter the receipt email, you can save up to 15% in bonus wash loot.

And don’t forget to solve the weekly puzzle included in the app. Each week, the highest score will receive a $10 credit to the winner’s in-app wallet.

Downloading the Wise Guys app is easy—just go to the company’s website (wiseguyscarwash.com), text “WISE GUYS” to 587-600-1212 or use the QR code. The app is also available at Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.

Registering for the Wash Club via the app will get you a $10 credit towards your first month’s Wise Guys Wash Club membership.

Once you have downloaded the app and selected the monthly plan you want, see the attendant on-site to have your RFID tag installed on your vehicle and start washing.

Wash Club membership fees are charged to your credit card every 30 days and you can suspend or stop your membership via the app.

Wise says in a society where people use apps regularly, it made sense to create one for his business. Wise Guys was started by Travis and his father Grant Wise in 2003 and now has locations in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops.

Using top-quality equipment and soaps and having a top-notch staff, Wise Guys does all the dirty work when it comes to keeping your vehicle clean.

You can win a VIP car wash from Castanet and Wise Guys Car Wash by entering here.

Wise Guys Kelowna location is at 1984 Kirschner Road (tel: 236 420-3404), the Pentiction location is at 2931 Skaha Lake Rd. (250 490-4094), the Vernon location is at 2809 43rd Avenue (778 475-6009) and the Kamloops location is at 1012 Tranquille Road (250 376-3187).

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.