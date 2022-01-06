West Kelowna's Iron Energy Gym makes stand against closure

Photo: Contributed

Dear citizens of Kelowna and West Kelowna,

My name is Brian Mark, and I am a part owner of Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna.

I am writing to you as a concerned small business owner who has had enough.

I have had enough of being told that I can’t exercise, but I’m allowed to go to drink alcohol.

I have had enough of being told that I can’t work on my physical health, but I can go Boxing Day shopping.

I have had enough of being told to follow all of the rules and mandates yet get the rug pulled out from underneath me and having my doors closed.

We at Iron Energy Gym are making a public stand.

We’ve been threatened and bullied into believing that we must blindly follow orders with no data or evidence to support.

We’ve been ticketed and fined, and had our business licence pulled away by the city for standing up for mental health.

We’ve had enough.

We’re asking for your support—and here’s how you can help.

We can’t do this alone.

We need your help.

We need to get ahold of city council, the mayor of West Kelowna, and notify him that as a collective we are sick and tired of being told that we cannot exercise and work on our mental and physical health.

The malls and restaurants are packed, but we can’t exercise?

Enough is enough!

We need your help in making gyms ESSENTIAL and making sure that as free, sovereign Canadians we have the right to exercise and work on our mental and physical heath.

The gym keeps people healthy.

The gym keeps people safe.

And we need to let the people in power know that.

We, as the people, hold the power.

Feel free to send an email or give city council a call.

All of their contact information is listed publicly on their website.

We need to make a stand, together.

Help us fight for freedom.

Help us stand up for mental health.

#FREEBC

Brian Mark

Iron Energy Gym

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.