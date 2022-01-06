Gift cards worth $1,500 up for grabs in Osoyoos shopping contest

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Did you not get that one Christmas gift you really, really wanted?

Are you and your family waiting to celebrate the holidays a little later?

Or do you simply need a few new items to make it through to spring?

No matter what you desire or require, shopping locally is always the way to go. You are able to support your friends and neighbours, the financial impact helps the community, and it’s just a quick walk or drive to make the purchase.

Not only that, but doing your January shopping in Osoyoos could end up putting $1,000 worth of gift cards in your wallet. That is the grand prize Destination Osoyoos is offering to patrons who shop in the South Okanagan city this month. Second prize is a $350 shopping spree in Osoyoos, while the third is a $150 value. More information about the contest can be found here.

“Now, more than ever, it is so important to shop local,” Destination Osoyoos executive director Kelley Glazer says. “When you choose to support local—whether you’re dining at a local restaurant, purchasing from a local retailer or enjoying one of our amazing local attractions—you contribute so much, in so many ways.

“Not only are we helping to reduce our carbon footprint, but supporting local businesses helps to keep people in our communities, like the families running the business, their employees and local suppliers.”

If you would like to get into the contest but need a little inspiration, here are a few ideas:

VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF LIFE

There are so many effortlessly cool places to shop in Osoyoos, with tons of great items. For unique jewelry, gems, guitars and LPs, have a browse at Elvis Fine Jewellery and Music. Find one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories and home decor at Wander Emporium as well as The Curator for the more antique and vintage-minded. Spend some time browsing Osoyoos Home Hardware, where you’re guaranteed to discover a bit of a treasure trove. Send a breathtaking bouquet from one of the city’s talented local florists: Polka Dot Door, Flowers on Main, and Osoyoos Flowers. Then stop in to the Boutique @ the Osoyoos Visitor Centre and get lost in the fun collection of items—many of which are from local artists and businesses.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

FASHION FOCUSED

Fashion lovers will be right at home in Osoyoos, with so many options. For that uniquely Osoyoos style, you can stop by Unity, Cheeks Wear, Beach Chik Island Time, or California Day. You can also find chic styles at Strike the Pose and Lady Chadderton’s. And for footwear, look no further than Shoe Biz. Wander Emporium and The Curator also carry clothing items you won’t find anywhere else, and you can find beautiful purses, gloves, scarves and other accessories at the Boutique @ the Osoyoos Visitor Centre.

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF

The gyms should be open again mid-month, so grab a gift certificate to Vengeance Fitness. Yoga also makes the body feel fabulous, with classes at Mindful Studio+ or hot yoga at Sun Salutations. You can get some relaxation with a visit to Levia Wellness Spa and massage from South Okanagan Massage Therapy or South Okanagan Physiotherapy. Osoyoos is also lucky enough to have a number of amazing hair salons and nail studios to choose from, and they can be found here.

FOODIES DELIGHT

Osoyoos has a lot to offer for foodies of all kinds, with goodies from The Lake Village Bakery, Sugar Quail Bakeshop, and Scoopsies or delicious, caffeinated beverages from JoJo’s Cafe and Junction 3 Coffeehouse. North Basin Brewing sells crowlers of some of their tastiest brews. Enjoy a scrumptious brunch at the Bear, the Fish, the Root, & the Berry, or go have dinner at one of Osoyoos’ many delicious restaurants, from 15 Park Bistro to La Marqueza and Convivia Bistro. Find the full list of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and more here.

ART ENTHUSIASTS

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Discover the work of local artists via the Okanagan Art Gallery, THE ART GALLERY Osoyoos or many local shops that promote local artisans such as The Curator and the Boutique @ the Osoyoos Visitor Centre. Pick up some passes to the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre to complement beautiful art pieces from Coyote’s Gift Shop.

LITTLE ONES

Osoyoos Home Hardware has shelves upon shelves of games, puzzles and toys for all ages. You can also find some super cute items and treats at Scoopsies. Coyote’s Gift Shop at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre also carries plenty of fun for small children to adults. Stop in to Level Up Games for board games, TCG and RPG supplies, as well as 3D printed dungeon terrain. You could also spend the day at Coyote Sports Simulation, bowling strikes at Kobau Lanes or public skating at Sun Bowl Arena.

WINE LOVERS

You can’t throw a grape in Osoyoos without hitting a winery, such as Covert Farms, Culmina Family Estate Winery and Moon Curser Vineyards. You can buy some bottles or make it an experience—or both. Here are the most up to date winery hours for the region. If you feel like staying in and doing it yourself, grab a quality wine, beer or cider kit from Wine Time Osoyoos.

Photo: Wine Growers BC

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.