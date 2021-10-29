Kelo Cannabis celebrating Kelo-ween at its downtown location

Photo: Contributed

When you walk into Kelo Cannabis in downtown Kelowna, you immediately know it’s different than the rest.

The team knows the Okanagan cannabis market inside and out. They know all about the great products being grown and produced across Canada and, more specifically, in B.C. and in the Okanagan region.

“Kelo actively supports local and advocates the Okanagan lifestyle,” Kelo Cannabis general manager Kevin Keraiff says. “When I got into this business it was to bring a cannabis culture to our city. We take great pride in Kelowna, so naturally we all feel connected with customers when they walk in the door.

“The vibe is awesome, and feedback from the community has been nothing short of amazing.”

Most of Kelo’s employees have been hand selected and come to the business with vast industry experience and a broad spectrum of knowledge. Couple this with the enthusiasm and passion for the industry that they have, and it’s easy to see where the heartbeat of the store originates. Kelo has created an environment that welcomes these fantastic ideas to be brought forth and implemented into the store. That is what sets Kelo apart from corporately owned stores: It has given its team members, who are the true experts, a voice and input.

One example of community involvement is Kelo’s special events. Between the grand opening event weekend in September, with local DJs on the card, and the soon-to-be-launched happy hour cannabis and CBD drink specials, Kelo sees the traction this involvement has gained and the fun that can had at work. With that in mind, Kelo is dedicating three days over Halloween weekend to thank the community for its support. Friday through Sunday there will be a swag bag valued at $300 up for grabs, in-store giveaways and trick or treating at the store.

The Kelo store is merchandised and organized to indicate both Okanagan production and certified organic products.

“We realize the demand for local and organic products, and we have a dedicated team to consistently research, source and maintain our entire inventory,” assistant manager Max Whalen says. “We have paid special attention to quality, pricing and diversity.”

A fine example of excellent local cannabis is B.C. Black, which is owned by Salmon Arm’s Joint Venture Craft Cannabis.

“This is a group of micro producers who used this venture partnership to bring it all together, and they’re all based out of the Okanagan and Kootenays,” Whalen says.

And that means if you have a question about a local producer’s cannabis, there is a good chance that the Kelo representative knows or has spoken to the master grower and cultivator.

“We know the growing environment, the curation process and the values that lie behind the company which most often align with our own,” Whalen says. “This, in turn, translates to value for the consumer.”

More information about Kelo and its inventory can be found here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.