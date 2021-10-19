Long wknd inspires cleaner, everyday, Earth-friendly routines

Photo: Contributed

Who doesn’t love a long weekend?

No one, that’s who. Those extra days off provide an opportunity to relax, renew and refresh. A long weekend is good for you.

And that is why a Kelowna company that produces sustainable body care products will now be known as long wknd. The company believes that personal care should be a feel-good, carefree experience, so they created a new line of products that are vegan, plastic-free and made with natural ingredients.

And not only are long wknd products good for you; they’re great for the planet as well.

That’s because long wknd’s parent company is Kelowna’s Pela, whose overarching goal is to eliminate one billion pounds of waste from the planet. All of Pela’s products, which include phone cases and smart watch bands, are biodegradable, and that is one of the reasons why it attracted record executive and rapper Jay-Z as an investor.

Long wknd’s products are made with the same care for the planet in mind. So you can rest easy knowing you made the right choice.

They carry personal care necessities like shampoo bars, conditioner bars, body wash bars, deodorant and even lip balm—all of which are delivered to your door completely plastic free. Even the packages they come in are compostable.

“Plastic packaging litters our planet,” spokesperson Sara Peacock says. “These products make it easy and rewarding to reduce waste with your daily routine. They’re consciously made, they’re convenient, and they’re effective.”

How is long wknd different?

Their deodorant boasts a natural, aluminum-free formulation, with six fragrances to choose from, like Grapefruit Sandalwood or Cucumber Mint.

Unlike one-size-fits-all shampoo bars, long wknd has a line of hair care bars that addresses specific hair types and needs, like their Soothe bars with Peppermint & Geranium formulated for dandruff or itchy scalps.

The lip balms are made with natural flavours, and not synthetic fragrance oils. The body wash bars have their own refreshing natural scents as well, and each bar is the equivalent of three plastic bottles.

“When I’m choosing products off a shelf or ordering them online, it’s a really personal decision,” Peacock says. “I get really picky and choosy with what I use on my body and which companies I want to support. There’s so many considerations.”

Long wknd makes all of its products in Kelowna, and the ingredients are also vegan and certified cruelty free. It is small-batch production, which means it’s hand made fresh as well. It will not have been sitting on a truck, in a warehouse or on a shelf collecting dust.

“Everything is being made by humans, being hand pressed or poured,” Peacock says. “And once you’ve seen their production studio, you see that everything’s made with love and care.”

To celebrate the launch, this week long wknd is offering Castanet readers 25% OFF with code “CASTANET” at checkout.

Free shipping on orders of more than $30 is available within Canada and the U.S. as well.

