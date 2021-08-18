The Eli will be tallest tower between Calgary and Lower Mainland

Photo: Contributed

The tallest tower between the Lower Mainland and Calgary is almost ready to launch sales, and Kelowna residents and buyers from across Canada are eager to get into this landmark building on the city skyline. The second building of the Water Street by the Park three tower residential development in downtown Kelowna, the Eli will reach an incredible 42 storeys and will offer outstanding Okanagan Lake, city and valley views.

Last month, Tower One of the Water Street by the Park development launched sales and made national news headlines, selling out all available 144 units in under 48 hours. With more than 10,000 people from across Canada registered for the project, the anticipation for the sales launch of the Eli, which is expected to be announced shortly, is highly anticipated with potential buyers not wanting to miss out on the opportunity to own in what will be an iconic building in downtown Kelowna.

Created by Orchard Park Properties, co-founded by Apriano Meola and Anthony Beyrouti, the development has proven to be a hot ticket item on the Kelowna real estate market due to an excellent, walkable and bikeable location next to City Park, a world class amenities package unique to the city, and a pet-friendly environment that offers excellent rental potential for investment buyers and a fantastic residential community for homeowners.

“We have been working around the clock, getting ready to open up sales for The Eli," says Chad MacTavish, sales director for ACE Project Marketing, which is overseeing the development, “Tower One sales were such a fast-moving success, and we want to repeat that, of course, but also give buyers the best opportunity to get the home of their choice at The Eli. There will be more homes available than in Tower One because of the 42 storeys, but the demand is just as overwhelming for this building, if not more so, than for our initial tower. We don’t want to disappoint anyone, so we’re trying to get everyone prepared to get contracts signed as soon as they are available.”

Prices for The Eli at Water Street by the Park are starting in the upper $300,000s and, as in Tower One, there will be a reserved Diamond Collection that will be made available in the upcoming weeks. But it seems that all signs point to another rapid sellout and that some would-be homeowners will wait for sales announcements for the third and final tower in the project.

To learn more about Water Street by the Park, visit www.waterstbythepark.com.

