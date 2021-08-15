Okanagan College's Continuing Studies offers many career options

Photo: Contributed

Savannah Young is from the Lower Mainland but kept hearing nothing but good things about Okanagan College.

Now that she has attended the college, graduated and moved into a career in her chosen field, she has nothing but positive comments about the institution.

Young took the one-year nursing unit assistant program at Okanagan College, and her experience is one she would recommend to everyone.

“I just found their program to be the one that would fit my life the best rather than some of the programs that were down in the Lower Mainland,” Young says. “I could easily work a job with the classes, and I had heard really great things about the program.”

Okanagan College’s Continuing Studies fall brochure, which highlights the nursing unit assistant program and a wide range of other offerings, is now available. The brochure will appeal to anyone who is ready for post-secondary education or who is thinking about a career change, and the courses offered can be taken online or in person.

Young’s experience at Okanagan College was unique in the fact that it took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her classes were done online during the week, and then the students would gather on Saturdays to physically review what they learned during the week.

“It was really good. It was interesting with COVID, doing part of it online, but we made it work with the best that we had,” she says.

She had the same instructor for the majority of the course, which she viewed as yet another benefit to attending Okanagan College.

“It was really nice to be able to build a little bit of a relationship with her,” Young says. “She got to see us from the beginning to the end, to see how we progressed.”

Young says the college did a spectacular job of getting her and her classmates prepared for their careers. Their practicums consisted of 125 hours, which took place over six weeks and were an invaluable part of the learning process.

“They cover all the bases that you need to be prepared to go into the job,” she says. “I really enjoyed taking the program, and the preceptors were really great.”

The proof that Okanagan College truly delivers for students was evident once she and her classmates graduated. Young was hired right away, as was the majority of her colleagues.

When you’re ready to take the next steps with your career at Okanagan College, check out its fall brochure here for all your educational options.

