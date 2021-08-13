Biktrix expands to Kelowna, holding grand opening on Saturday

Photo: Biktrix

Electric bicycles have been taking the world by storm, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and people started looking for ways to get active outdoors.

"E-bikes have taken off."

Lars Lang, manager of the newest Biktrix store in Kelowna, says he can't wait for the new store at 1963 Harvey Avenue to officially open Saturday, August 14.

"We already have so many satisfied customers in this region alone, go check out the Biktrix owner's group on Facebook and see for yourself,” said Lang.

For those unfamiliar with how an e-bike works ,they have a battery-powered “assist” that is activated by pedaling and, in some circumstances, a throttle. An electric motor engages when you push the pedals on a three to five pedal-assist e-bike, giving you a boost so you can whiz up hills and cruise over rough terrain without running out of energy.

Biktrix is a relatively new Canadian e-bike company, started by Roshan Thomas in Saskatchewan.

Roshan is an avid do-it-yourselfer and motorcyclist, who got fed up with a carburetor on one of the gas-powered motorcycles he was working on and switched his focus to electric power. After deciding an electric motorcycle would be too expensive to build, Roshan decided to build his own electric bicycle.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Biktrix was one of the first e-bike companies in North America, born in 2013, after the final production of the first Juggernaut. Now eight years later, Biktrix has grown out of Roshan's garage to three brick and mortar locations and supported online sales across North America.

The first factory location opened in Saskatchewan and the company has since expanded showrooms and service stations to Vancouver and now Kelowna.

"Kelowna is a prime location, e-bikes have already taken off here. We want to join the energy."

Lang says Biktrix has managed to carve out a market by providing a quality, designed and assembled-in-Canada e-bike that is priced competitively, has more range and torque than many of its competitors, to say nothing of customer service.

“We have an e-bike that fits every rider's needs with multiple options for customization,” says Lang.

Lang also says he can't wait for the Okanagan customers they have already been working with to be able to come into the shop for tune-ups or to check out some of the other Biktrix e-bike options like the Moto.

"I had a couple come down from Big White to check out the store since they got their Moto’s a couple of weeks prior and now they're out ripping on the mountain. They were really stoked to see our new location."

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.