Bellini at Milestones the perfect drink for hot Okanagan summers

Often imitated but never duplicated, the Bellini at Milestones continues to satisfy thirsty palates throughout the hot Okanagan summer.

“It’s cool. It’s refreshing. It’s definitely peachy. It’s perfect for a hot day,” Milestones Kelowna general manager Anthony Banning says.

Milestones set the bar with the peachy treasure, and the restaurant is doing everything it possibly can to make sure you enjoy one as soon as humanly possible.

“We’re the originator of it, so as much as everybody has copied us, we were the original,” Banning says. “Everybody’s got a Bellini out there somewhere, but none of them are as good as ours.”

If you are visiting Milestones Kelowna, which is located on Harvey Avenue as part of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre property, you have plenty of choices when it comes to enjoying your Bellini the best. You can go with the signature Original Bellini, the Mile-High Bellini or the Bellini Bowl—if you’re looking for a little more.

While a Bellini is delicious all unto itself, you should probably eat something with it as well. The best choices are some of their signature dishes: Coconut Calamari, the Portobello Mushroom Chicken or the Sweet Chilli Chicken Bowl.

If you prefer to pick up your Milestones order and take it to a special place somewhere in the Okanagan, you will not be without your Bellini, either.

“What’s super exciting for takeout is, since the law has changed in B.C., we can now offer our Original Bellini to go, which we package here on site,” Banning says. "There’s no mixing, blending or prep work required from the guest. It’s available for takeout orders through our website or by calling ahead.

“Each Bellini to go serves two. Simply pour the Bellini into your favourite glass and enjoy with someone who shares the love for this timeless cocktail.”

One of the best times to enjoy your Bellini is during Milestones’ happy hour, when Original Bellini is $5 and the Mile-High Bellini is $6. Other beverages and bites can be had for special prices during happy hour, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to close.

To learn more about Milestones and how to get one of its famous Bellinis in your belly, check out the website here.

