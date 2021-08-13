Jaspr purifier cleans harmful, smoky air that infiltrates your home

Photo: Contributed

There have been plenty of questions lately in Facebook groups from parents wondering why their kids have itchy eyes, runny noses and puffy skin.

The parents have wondered if perhaps there's a cold going around.

What parents haven’t considered is that the air quality in the home is highly toxic due to the smoke outside caused by the wildfires.

On Aug. 1, 2021, the Okanagan had the worst air quality in the world; worse than Delhi, worse than Beijing.

But if we stay inside and away from the smoky air outside, then we should be fine right?

In a perfect world yes, but realistically no. This is a common misconception called nose blindness. People often think if they stay indoors where they can't smell the smoke, they and their loved ones will not be affected by smoky air.

When you hear about the outdoor air quality score, that number is the PM2.5, which is the small, harmful particles that can enter your lungs and bloodstream, and cause harm to your breathing and health. A healthy amount of PM2.5 is between 5 and 10.

When the wildfire smoke is present, the outdoor PM2.5 can exceed 250, and the indoor PM2.5 can often exceed 100.

“People think the smoke is an outdoor issue," Jaspr founder Mike Feldstein says. "They don’t realize the air in their home is also coming from outside. The particulates are very small. They easily infiltrate the home.

“You can’t see it, and you can’t always smell it, but the indoor air is a big problem. If there’s smoke outside, then there’s a ton of smoke inside, too.”

Jaspr's mission is simple: Clean air is a right, not a privilege.

They’re on a mission that goes far beyond making air purifiers. They’re on a mission to educate the world about the importance of air quality, how it impacts your health and what you can do about it.

Feldstein recently gave a Jaspr to one of his employees, who took it back to her downtown Kelowna basement suite. When she plugged it in, the air quality number was an alarmingly high 250. Within several hours, it was down to nine. The lower the number reading on the Jaspr display, the better the air quality.

Jaspr makes the invisible visible. They display this information in real time, so you can always see what’s going on with your air.

"She said she could feel the air getting cleaner as it was happening,” Feldstein says.

To learn a bit about Jaspr, check out Jaspr.co.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.