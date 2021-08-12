BOYD Autobody & Glass has unique way to raise money in Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

The next time you see half a car and someone asks you if you want to peek under the hood or look in the trunk, you’ll want to take them up on their offer.

Especially if you’re hungry.

The CarBQ is one of many ways the Okanagan group of BOYD Autobody & Glass raises money or gives back to their communities. There are two BOYD Autobody locations in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt, and soon all five of them will have their own CarBQ, which is either a front or back of a classic car, like a '58 Cadillac or a Chevy Belair, that has been converted into a barbecue.

BOYD Autobody either rents out the CarBQs to the public for $150 or at a reduced rate for teams, and it lets charities use them for free if they’re having a fundraiser. BOYD’s CarBQs are back in action now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, and every dime the company receives for them goes into its Community Rewards Fund.

The CarBQs are definitely the most unique way BOYD Autobody & Glass raises money for the Okanagan communities, but there are many other avenues that take place over the course of a year.

The biggest annual event is the BOYD Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show, which had to be cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 vaccine. This year, BOYD Autobody conducted a car raffle and gave away a 2010 Camaro instead.

In the spring, BOYD Autobody conducts a windshield repair and replacement campaign so everyone can see clearly when they head out on their summer holidays. In the fall, Boyd Autobody pushes its headlight polishing service since vehicles are spending more time on the roads in the dark.

Part of the proceeds from each and every one of those transactions goes into the Community Rewards Fund, which supports organizations like the SPCA, YMCA, Cops for Kids, The United Way and Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre, the latter of which has been the company’s dedicated charity for the last three years. BOYD Autobody also makes substantial donations each December to area food banks when they need the financial support the most.

BOYD Autobody also buys thousands of dollars worth of Girl Guides cookies each year and puts them on its counters for customers to enjoy.

Just like the need for car repairs never stops, neither does the giving from BOYD Autobody’s five Okanagan locations.

Now, who wants a burger from the trunk of that '57 Chevy?

