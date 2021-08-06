Start thinking now about getting your RV for the 2022 season

Photo: Contributed

The demand is being described as unprecedented.

More and more people are seeing the numerous advantages when it comes to recreational vehicles and campers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to re-evaluate how they travel, and RVs are proving to be mighty popular. Instead of saving up for each vacation, the only work that RV owners have to do is figure out where to explore next. It’s a reusable holiday.

RVs are so much in demand, according to Traveland RV general manager of sales Tyler Steel, that he does not even foresee an off-season this winter. With the U.S.-Canadian border restrictions beginning to ease, people will be wanting to hop in their RVs and head out on the highway. More snowbirds are looking at ground transportation as well.

"Act now and get the best selection," Steel says. "Order it the way that you want."

“Act now and get the best selection,” Steel says. “Order it the way that you want.”

The RV industry is booming so much right now that Traveland RV, which is located in West Kelowna, is expanding again. The business added new service bays last year, and now it is in the process of building another five to make up for the demand.

Even though the high demand might correlate in buyers having to make a quick decision, Steel says that should never be the case. Steel notes it’s important to ensure you secure the RV that is perfect for you.

“It’s very important to get the right floor plan,” he says. “Being one of the largest RV dealers, we have access to a significant number of product lines with varying floor plans, like Rockwood, Springdale, Tiffin, Open Range, Alliance, Entegra, Wildwood, Nucamp and Taxa.”

The current circumstances have also led to increased value for used RVs and campers, so now is the perfect time to inquire about making the trade for that newer model you’ve been eyeing.

“The market is just so strong,” Steel says.

