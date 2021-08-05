Renew Mindful Health's Girl Goals help teen girls find their way

Photo: Contributed

It’s never been tougher to be a teen, especially if you are a girl.

Youth Mental Health Canada estimates that 1.2 million children and youth in the country are affected by mental illness but less than 20% of that group will receive the appropriate treatment.

That is where Renew Mindful Health comes in.

The Kelowna business has created Girl Goals, a program that is all about helping teenage girls with low self-esteem, lack of confidence in their bodies, conflict in relationships, eating disorders, social anxiety or depression.

Girl Goals was created to ensure girls get continuous access to those who can help them, instead of simply going to to see a counsellor once a week. Girl Goals teens get one virtual coaching session per week, but the big difference is they also belong to an exclusive Facebook group that allows them to connect with their coaches on an ongoing basis.

“Not only do they have support from their coaches,” Renew Mindful Health counsellor DeAnna Zein says. “They have a safe place to connect with like-minded teens who are going through the same struggles.”

The program runs on a month-to-month basis with no contract, and the cost is a fraction of what you would have to pay for traditional counselling.

The mission of Girl Goals is to help young women:

• learn how to develop their self-worth from a young age so they can carry themselves with confidence for the rest of their lives.

• learn how to set healthy boundaries and communicate with assertiveness.

• be able to change the “I can’t” to “I can do anything I set my mind to.”

• be able to manage their social anxiety and finally making positive connections.

• set goals at a young age and become empowered to chase their dreams.

• learn, respect and love themselves from the inside out and develop a bulletproof mindset that will benefit them long into their adult years.

Girl Goals is a great option if your teen daughter is struggling with any of the following: body image, social media comparison, bullying, sexting, limiting beliefs, social anxiety, self harm, suicidal thoughts, bad relationships, periods and hormones, assertive communication, goal setting or physical health.

Zein has a psychology degree from UBC Okanagan and is a registered counsellor who is also an anxiety and weight loss coach.

Another member of the Renew team is Michèle Krozner, who specializes in anxiety, depression, self-worth, and emotional regulation. Krozner uses talk and body therapy as well as modalities like cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy, narrative therapy, somatic therapy, eco-therapy, breath work, meditation, chakra toning and visualization.

More information about Renew Mindful Health and the Girl Goals program can be found here.

